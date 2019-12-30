The order for the top 20 picks of the 2020 NFL draft is set, with the 2-14 Cincinnati Bengals, who had the league's worst record, picking No. 1. Could they choose top quarterback prospect Joe Burrow?
The Oakland Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins, meanwhile, each have multiple first-round picks.
The 2020 NFL draft begins with Round 1 on April 23 from Las Vegas and continues with Rounds 2 and 3 on April 24 and Rounds 4 to 7 on April 25. The draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, the ESPN app and NFL Network.
Check out the final 1-20 order below, with projections from the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) for picks 21 to 32. Efficiency rankings for each team are updated through Week 16.
1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)
The last time the Bengals picked first overall was in 2003, when they took Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Carson Palmer. He spent seven seasons in Cincinnati and made the Pro Bowl twice.
Offensive efficiency ranking: 32nd
Defensive efficiency ranking: 26th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 16th
Overall ranking: 32nd
2. Washington Redskins (3-13)
Washington locked up the No. 2 pick with a loss at Dallas on Sunday. The last time the Redskins picked second overall? It was in 2012, when they also took a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback -- Robert Griffin III. This will be the fourth time Washington has had the second pick.
Offensive efficiency ranking: 30th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 24th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 3rd
Overall ranking: 31st
3. Detroit Lions (3-12-1)
The last time the Lions picked third overall was in 2002, when they took quarterback Joey Harrington. He went 18-37 as a starter in his four seasons with Detroit.
Offensive efficiency ranking: 20th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 30th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 2nd
Overall ranking: 25th
4. New York Giants (4-12)
The last time the Giants picked fourth overall was in 2004, when they took quarterback Philip Rivers. They then traded him and their 2005 first-round pick to the Chargers for first overall pick Eli Manning.
Offensive efficiency ranking: 24th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 28th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 18th
Overall ranking: 28th
5. Miami Dolphins (5-11)
Of the Dolphins' past eight first-round picks, only three are still on the roster. Two others, offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, were traded away and made the Pro Bowl this season for their new teams. Ryan Tannehill, a 2012 first-round pick who was traded to Tennessee last offseason, could make it three former Dolphins on the AFC roster, should he be added.
Offensive efficiency ranking: 25th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 29th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 22nd
Overall ranking: 30th
6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)
This marks only the third time since 2004 that the Chargers have picked in the top 10. The other two picks netted defensive end Joey Bosa (No. 3 overall) and wide receiver Mike Williams (No. 7).
Offensive efficiency ranking: 17th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 23rd
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 11th
Overall ranking: 20th
7. Carolina Panthers (5-11)
With the Panthers past three top-10 picks, they selected running back Christian McCaffrey (No. 8), linebacker Luke Kuechly (No. 9) and quarterback Cam Newton (No. 1). Carolina lost eight straight games to end the season.
Offensive efficiency ranking: 26th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 19th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 25th
Overall ranking: 27th
8. Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1)
Help for 2019 No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray probably will be the order of the day for the Cardinals. Eight wide receivers rank among ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay's top 32 prospects.
Offensive efficiency ranking: 11th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 31st
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 19th
Overall ranking: 24th
9. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10)
The Jaguars' pick will be their 18th in the top 10 since the franchise came into existence in 1995, the most of any team. The Cardinals, who will be making their 15th top-10 pick since 1995, are second.
Offensive efficiency ranking: 28th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 25th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 7th
Overall ranking: 29th
10. Cleveland Browns (6-10)
The Browns must protect quarterback Baker Mayfield better than they did in 2019. They haven't taken an offensive tackle in the first round since selecting Joe Thomas third overall in 2007.
Offensive efficiency ranking: 22nd
Defensive efficiency ranking: 22nd
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 6th
Overall ranking: 21st
11. New York Jets (7-9)
The Jets haven't spent a first-round pick on an offensive player who wasn't a quarterback since selecting tight end Dustin Keller (No. 30) in 2008. This would be a good spot to grab their first first-round offensive tackle since three-time Pro Bowler D'Brickashaw Ferguson in 2006.
Offensive efficiency ranking: 29th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 17th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 10th
Overall ranking: 26th
12. Oakland Raiders (7-9)
The Raiders don't have a second-round pick, but they have two first-rounders and three third-rounders. They'll look to improve the league's worst defense, by FPI's efficiency metric.
Offensive efficiency ranking: 6th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 32nd
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 23rd
Overall ranking: 22nd
13. Indianapolis Colts (7-9)
Another prime spot for one of the talented members of the wide receiver class? Colts wideouts struggled mightily to stay healthy in 2019.
Offensive efficiency ranking: 15th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 11th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 32nd
Overall ranking: 18th
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)
It isn't considered a deep draft for offensive linemen, which is the Bucs' primary need. This pick could instead provide help for one of the NFL's most improved defenses.
Offensive efficiency ranking: 19th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 8th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 29th
Overall ranking: 15th
15. Denver Broncos (7-9)
The Broncos have unearthed some solid offensive prospects in the past two drafts in wide receiver Courtland Sutton, running back Royce Freeman, tight end Noah Fant and offensive tackle Dalton Risner. They could opt for another playmaker or look for a replacement at cornerback for Chris Harris Jr., who is a free agent in 2020.
Offensive efficiency ranking: 23rd
Defensive efficiency ranking: 16th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 15th
Overall ranking: 19th
16. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)
The Falcons have used their past three first-round picks, including two in last April's draft, on offense. They had one of the NFL's worst defenses in 2019, so they could address cornerback or the defensive line here.
Offensive efficiency ranking: 9th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 27th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 30th
Overall ranking: 23rd
17. Dallas Cowboys (8-8)
The Cowboys might need to address wide receiver, with no contract yet for Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb also slated for free agency. The secondary also is an area that could be hit hard by free-agent departures.
Offensive efficiency ranking: 3rd
Defensive efficiency ranking: 21st
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 31st
Overall ranking: 12th
18. Miami Dolphins (from 8-8 PIT)
The second of Miami's three first-round picks -- acquired in the trade with the Steelers for Minkah Fitzpatrick -- could address the team's many needs. The Dolphins haven't had multiple first-round picks since the 1992 draft.
Offensive efficiency ranking: 25th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 29th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 22nd
Overall ranking: 30th
19. Oakland Raiders (from 8-8 CHI)
General manager Mike Mayock and coach Jon Gruden have several options with their capital on days 1 and 2 of the draft, which include trading up to pick a player they like.
Offensive efficiency ranking: 6th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 32nd
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 23rd
Overall ranking: 22nd
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from 9-7 LAR)
The Jaguars acquired this pick in the Jalen Ramsey trade. It is possible they could turn it around and use it on a cornerback. Wide receiver and linebacker also seem like strong possibilities.
Offensive efficiency ranking: 28th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 25th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 7th
Overall ranking: 29th
Projections for picks 21-32, from ESPN's Football Power Index
21. Tennessee Titans (9-7)
22. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)
23. Buffalo Bills (10-6)
24. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)
25. Miami Dolphins (via 10-6 Houston Texans)
26. Seattle Seahawks (11-4)
27. New England Patriots (12-4)
28. New Orleans Saints (13-3)
29. San Francisco 49ers (12-4)
30. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)
31. Green Bay Packers (13-3)
32. Baltimore Ravens (14-2)