The order for the top 20 picks of the 2020 NFL draft is set, with the 2-14 Cincinnati Bengals, who had the league's worst record, picking No. 1. Could they choose top quarterback prospect Joe Burrow?

The Oakland Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins, meanwhile, each have multiple first-round picks.

The 2020 NFL draft begins with Round 1 on April 23 from Las Vegas and continues with Rounds 2 and 3 on April 24 and Rounds 4 to 7 on April 25. The draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, the ESPN app and NFL Network.

Check out the final 1-20 order below, with projections from the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) for picks 21 to 32. Efficiency rankings for each team are updated through Week 16.

The last time the Bengals picked first overall was in 2003, when they took Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Carson Palmer. He spent seven seasons in Cincinnati and made the Pro Bowl twice.

Offensive efficiency ranking: 32nd

Defensive efficiency ranking: 26th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 16th

Overall ranking: 32nd

Washington locked up the No. 2 pick with a loss at Dallas on Sunday. The last time the Redskins picked second overall? It was in 2012, when they also took a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback -- Robert Griffin III. This will be the fourth time Washington has had the second pick.

Offensive efficiency ranking: 30th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 24th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 3rd

Overall ranking: 31st

The last time the Lions picked third overall was in 2002, when they took quarterback Joey Harrington. He went 18-37 as a starter in his four seasons with Detroit.

Offensive efficiency ranking: 20th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 30th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 2nd

Overall ranking: 25th

The last time the Giants picked fourth overall was in 2004, when they took quarterback Philip Rivers. They then traded him and their 2005 first-round pick to the Chargers for first overall pick Eli Manning.

Offensive efficiency ranking: 24th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 28th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 18th

Overall ranking: 28th

Of the Dolphins' past eight first-round picks, only three are still on the roster. Two others, offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, were traded away and made the Pro Bowl this season for their new teams. Ryan Tannehill, a 2012 first-round pick who was traded to Tennessee last offseason, could make it three former Dolphins on the AFC roster, should he be added.

Offensive efficiency ranking: 25th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 29th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 22nd

Overall ranking: 30th

This marks only the third time since 2004 that the Chargers have picked in the top 10. The other two picks netted defensive end Joey Bosa (No. 3 overall) and wide receiver Mike Williams (No. 7).

Offensive efficiency ranking: 17th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 23rd

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 11th

Overall ranking: 20th

With the Panthers past three top-10 picks, they selected running back Christian McCaffrey (No. 8), linebacker Luke Kuechly (No. 9) and quarterback Cam Newton (No. 1). Carolina lost eight straight games to end the season.

Offensive efficiency ranking: 26th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 19th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 25th

Overall ranking: 27th

Help for 2019 No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray probably will be the order of the day for the Cardinals. Eight wide receivers rank among ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay's top 32 prospects.

Offensive efficiency ranking: 11th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 31st

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 19th

Overall ranking: 24th

The Jaguars' pick will be their 18th in the top 10 since the franchise came into existence in 1995, the most of any team. The Cardinals, who will be making their 15th top-10 pick since 1995, are second.

Offensive efficiency ranking: 28th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 25th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 7th

Overall ranking: 29th

The Browns must protect quarterback Baker Mayfield better than they did in 2019. They haven't taken an offensive tackle in the first round since selecting Joe Thomas third overall in 2007.

Offensive efficiency ranking: 22nd

Defensive efficiency ranking: 22nd

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 6th

Overall ranking: 21st

The Jets haven't spent a first-round pick on an offensive player who wasn't a quarterback since selecting tight end Dustin Keller (No. 30) in 2008. This would be a good spot to grab their first first-round offensive tackle since three-time Pro Bowler D'Brickashaw Ferguson in 2006.

Offensive efficiency ranking: 29th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 17th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 10th

Overall ranking: 26th

The Raiders don't have a second-round pick, but they have two first-rounders and three third-rounders. They'll look to improve the league's worst defense, by FPI's efficiency metric.

Offensive efficiency ranking: 6th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 32nd

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 23rd

Overall ranking: 22nd

Another prime spot for one of the talented members of the wide receiver class? Colts wideouts struggled mightily to stay healthy in 2019.

Offensive efficiency ranking: 15th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 11th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 32nd

Overall ranking: 18th

It isn't considered a deep draft for offensive linemen, which is the Bucs' primary need. This pick could instead provide help for one of the NFL's most improved defenses.

Offensive efficiency ranking: 19th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 8th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 29th

Overall ranking: 15th

The Broncos have unearthed some solid offensive prospects in the past two drafts in wide receiver Courtland Sutton, running back Royce Freeman, tight end Noah Fant and offensive tackle Dalton Risner. They could opt for another playmaker or look for a replacement at cornerback for Chris Harris Jr., who is a free agent in 2020.

Offensive efficiency ranking: 23rd

Defensive efficiency ranking: 16th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 15th

Overall ranking: 19th

The Falcons have used their past three first-round picks, including two in last April's draft, on offense. They had one of the NFL's worst defenses in 2019, so they could address cornerback or the defensive line here.

Offensive efficiency ranking: 9th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 27th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 30th

Overall ranking: 23rd

The Cowboys might need to address wide receiver, with no contract yet for Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb also slated for free agency. The secondary also is an area that could be hit hard by free-agent departures.

Offensive efficiency ranking: 3rd

Defensive efficiency ranking: 21st

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 31st

Overall ranking: 12th

The second of Miami's three first-round picks -- acquired in the trade with the Steelers for Minkah Fitzpatrick -- could address the team's many needs. The Dolphins haven't had multiple first-round picks since the 1992 draft.

Offensive efficiency ranking: 25th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 29th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 22nd

Overall ranking: 30th

General manager Mike Mayock and coach Jon Gruden have several options with their capital on days 1 and 2 of the draft, which include trading up to pick a player they like.

Offensive efficiency ranking: 6th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 32nd

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 23rd

Overall ranking: 22nd

The Jaguars acquired this pick in the Jalen Ramsey trade. It is possible they could turn it around and use it on a cornerback. Wide receiver and linebacker also seem like strong possibilities.

Offensive efficiency ranking: 28th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 25th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 7th

Overall ranking: 29th

Projections for picks 21-32, from ESPN's Football Power Index

21. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

22. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

23. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

24. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

25. Miami Dolphins (via 10-6 Houston Texans)

26. Seattle Seahawks (11-4)

27. New England Patriots (12-4)

28. New Orleans Saints (13-3)

29. San Francisco 49ers (12-4)

30. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

31. Green Bay Packers (13-3)

32. Baltimore Ravens (14-2)