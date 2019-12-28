Boise State linebacker Curtis Weaver, who had 13.5 sacks this season, will forgo his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL draft, he announced on Twitter on Saturday.

"I came here as a fat boy and I'm leaving as a young man," Weaver said in his post. "... I poured my heart and soul into Boise State Football every time I set foot onto the field. I am forever grateful and honored to be a Bronco."

Weaver had 52 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble this season as the Broncos advanced to the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl, where they lost to Washington.

He finishes his college career with 34 sacks in 39 games, 3 forced fumbles and 2 interceptions.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Weaver ranked as the No. 2 outside linebacker on his Big Board, and Todd McShay has him being taken with the No. 20 overall pick in his latest mock draft.