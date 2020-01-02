Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet is entering the NFL draft, he announced Thursday.

Kmet ranked second on the team in receptions (43), receiving yards (515) and receiving touchdowns (6) this past season. ESPN's Mel Kiper ranks the junior as the No. 6 draft-eligible tight end for 2020.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision," Kmet posted on Twitter, "because while I am ready for the NFL, I was not ready to say goodbye to Notre Dame."

Thank You Notre Dame☘️☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/IDCVJoUIMh — Cole Kmet (@ColeKmet) January 2, 2020

Kmet sustained a broken collarbone before the season but appeared in Notre Dame's final 11 games, as the Fighting Irish went 11-2 and beat the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, 33-9, in the Camping World Bowl. He said in November that he planned to play baseball for the Fighting Irish in the spring and then return to the football field for his senior season.

Kmet said Thursday that he plans to complete his degree at Notre Dame. Sports Business Journal reported that Kmet and Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool both have signed with the Athletes First agency.