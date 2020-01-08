Wisconsin starting center Tyler Biadasz announced Wednesday he will skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

ESPN's Mel Kiper rates Biadasz as the No. 1 center -- and No. 24 NFL draft prospect overall -- on his latest Big Board.

"The last three years have been more than a dream. They've been very touching in my heart and they've been really special to me," Biadasz said in a video posted to Twitter. "It's hard to say goodbye to such a great program like Wisconsin and for all the experiences with so many great people here."

Thank you Wisconsin for all the great memories and letting me fulfill my lifelong dream of being a Badger. I look forward to competing at the highest level. The NFL has always been my biggest dream and I can't thank enough all the people that helped me along the way.

Biadasz, a redshirt junior in 2019, was a first-team All-America selection this season and became the first Wisconsin offensive lineman to win the Rimington Trophy, given to the nation's most outstanding center. He started his career with the Badgers in 2017 and was a freshman All-America selection, and he earned honorable mention All-America honors in 2018.

He finished his career with 41 starts at Wisconsin and has been a big part of Wisconsin's success on the ground blocking for running back Jonathan Taylor.

Biadasz becomes the third Badgers offensive lineman to head for the draft, joining David Moorman and Jason Erdmann.