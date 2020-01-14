Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa announced on social media Tuesday that he is entering the NFL draft.

Epenesa is ranked as the No. 2 defensive end by ESPN's Mel Kiper and No. 15 overall in his latest Big Board.

In announcing his decision on Twitter, Epenesa wrote that he "got to live my childhood dream and represent The Black and Gold" and after discussing his options with his family, "I have decided to follow another childhood dream and enter the 2020 NFL draft."

AJ Epenesa announces his decision to enter the 2020 #NFLDraft | #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/CnKqP9aLrV — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) January 14, 2020

Last season for Iowa, he had 11.5 sacks. four forced fumbles and 49 tackles. He had 10.5 sacks in 2018.