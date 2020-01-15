Clemson junior wide receiver Tee Higgins will leave school early to enter the NFL draft, he announced Wednesday.

Higgins is currently rated as the No. 19 overall prospect -- and No. 5 prospect among all receivers -- on the Big Board of ESPN's Mel Kiper.

"It has always been my dream to play in the NFL and take care of my family," Higgins wrote in his announcement on social media. "Because of Clemson I now have the opportunity to do that."

Higgins earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2019, and led the Tigers with 1,167 yards receiving and 13 touchdown catches.