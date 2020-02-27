Doctors informed Florida WR Van Jefferson that he has a Jones Fracture in his right foot that was found yesterday during his combine physical, per leagues sources.

Jefferson will undergo surgery next week in Green Bay with renown foot doctor Dr. Robert Anderson. Jefferson is projected to be sidelined 6-8 weeks, but is expected to be healthy long before training camp. Jefferson is considered a Day 2 draft, and still is, per one league source.

The injury was previously undetected and Jefferson was asymptomatic, which makes the injury something of a mystery. Jefferson had been working out and looking forward to participating in the combine in all drills, coming off a strong season and Senior Bowl performance.

Jefferson might have been able to do the drills at the combine, but doctors did not want the injury to get worse and disqualified him for liability purposes.

"This is a common injury in football players, and is correctable," said Kevin Farmer, a doctor at the University if Florida. "We look forward to helping Van get back to football activities as soon as possible."