        <
        >

          Sources: Gators WR Van Jefferson has Jones fracture in right foot

          12:58 PM ET
          • Adam SchefterESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • ESPN NFL Insider
            • Joined ESPN in 2009
            • Former president of the Pro Football Writers of America and the author of four books
            Follow on Twitter

          Doctors informed Florida WR Van Jefferson that he has a Jones Fracture in his right foot that was found yesterday during his combine physical, per leagues sources.

          Jefferson will undergo surgery next week in Green Bay with renown foot doctor Dr. Robert Anderson. Jefferson is projected to be sidelined 6-8 weeks, but is expected to be healthy long before training camp. Jefferson is considered a Day 2 draft, and still is, per one league source.

          The injury was previously undetected and Jefferson was asymptomatic, which makes the injury something of a mystery. Jefferson had been working out and looking forward to participating in the combine in all drills, coming off a strong season and Senior Bowl performance.

          Jefferson might have been able to do the drills at the combine, but doctors did not want the injury to get worse and disqualified him for liability purposes.

          "This is a common injury in football players, and is correctable," said Kevin Farmer, a doctor at the University if Florida. "We look forward to helping Van get back to football activities as soon as possible."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices