INDIANAPOLIS -- Utah's Javelin Guidry stole the show in the 40-yard dash among the defensive backs at the scouting combine Sunday, with an official clocking of 4.29 seconds. He was the only cornerback to run a sub-4.3 time.

According to ESPN's Stats and Information research, Guidry's time was just .01 off the fastest by a DB at the combine since 2006 -- Jalen Myrick's 4.28 in 2017 and DeMarcus Van Dyke's 4.28 in 2011. Zedrick Woods ran a 4.29 at last year's combine.

Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III ran a 4.27 40 on Thursday night, making this combine just the second since 2006 with two players running a sub-4.3 40. The other was in 2017, when John Ross (4.22) and Myrick (4.28) did so.

"I ran track just to get faster for football,'' Guidry said this week. "My dad put me in it at a young age. I obviously succeeded in it in Texas, winning the state championship, and in [California,] running a 10.13 and winning the state championship, as well, ... He just wanted me to get faster for football, but it's a blessing to be able to run that sport. But football's my main sport.''

Guidry also benched 21 reps of 225 pounds to become the first player at the combine since 2006 to run a sub-4.30 40 and bench more than 20 reps of 225 pounds, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

The only NCAA Division II player at the combine had a quality day Sunday, as Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger showed off a 42-inch vertical jump to go with an 11-foot-2-inch broad jump, even if he ran a little more slowly than he expected -- a respectable 4.50 40-yard dash at 217 pounds.

Southern Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn, who is Hall of Famer Steve Atwater's nephew, spurred scouts to do a little more post-combine studying with a 4.46 40-yard dash at 221 pounds and a 41-inch vertical jump.

Louisiana Tech safety L'Jarius Sneed had the second-fastest 40 time among defensive backs -- 4.37 seconds.

And one of the top safeties on the board -- Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr. -- also had a quality day overall, especially with his 4.46 40-yard dash and good work in the position drills.