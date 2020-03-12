Todd McShay breaks down Tua Tagovailoa's draft status, including how far he could rise in the first round based on his health. (0:52)

Could Tua fall to the Dolphins with the fifth pick? (0:52)

The 2020 NFL draft order is set, with all 255 picks and seven rounds locked in for April's draft. The Cincinnati Bengals kick off things with pick No. 1 -- Joe Burrow, anyone? -- and the New York Giants end it with pick No. 255.

The 2020 NFL draft begins with Round 1 on April 23 from Las Vegas and continues with Rounds 2 and 3 on April 24 and Rounds 4 through 7 on April 25. The draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, the ESPN app and NFL Network.

Check out the final 1-255 order and the full list of every team's picks below. Efficiency rankings for each team in the first round are updated through the end of the 2019 regular season.

Offensive efficiency ranking: 30th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 25th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 16th

Overall ranking: 31st

Offensive efficiency ranking: 32nd

Defensive efficiency ranking: 27th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 4th

Overall ranking: 32nd

Offensive efficiency ranking: 19th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 29th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 1st

Overall ranking: 25th

Offensive efficiency ranking: 25th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 28th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 17th

Overall ranking: 29th

Offensive efficiency ranking: 24th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 30th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 22nd

Overall ranking: 30th

Offensive efficiency ranking: 16th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 23rd

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 21st

Overall ranking: 20th

Offensive efficiency ranking: 28th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 20th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 23rd

Overall ranking: 27th

Offensive efficiency ranking: 13th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 31st

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 14th

Overall ranking: 26th

Offensive efficiency ranking: 26th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 26th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 6th

Overall ranking: 28th

Offensive efficiency ranking: 22nd

Defensive efficiency ranking: 22nd

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 9th

Overall ranking: 23rd

Offensive efficiency ranking: 29th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 15th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 15th

Overall ranking: 24th

Offensive efficiency ranking: 6th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 32nd

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 28th

Overall ranking: 22nd

Offensive efficiency ranking: 18th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 12th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 32nd

Overall ranking: 19th

Offensive efficiency ranking: 20th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 8th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 31st

Overall ranking: 15th

Offensive efficiency ranking: 23rd

Defensive efficiency ranking: 16th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 5th

Overall ranking: 18th

Offensive efficiency ranking: 12th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 24th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 29th

Overall ranking: 21st

Offensive efficiency ranking: 3rd

Defensive efficiency ranking: 18th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 30th

Overall ranking: 8th

Offensive efficiency ranking: 24th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 30th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 22nd

Overall ranking: 30th

Offensive efficiency ranking: 6th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 32nd

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 28th

Overall ranking: 22nd

Offensive efficiency ranking: 26th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 26th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 6th

Overall ranking: 28th

Offensive efficiency ranking: 11th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 19th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 26th

Overall ranking: 14th

Offensive efficiency ranking: 21st

Defensive efficiency ranking: 5th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 3rd

Overall ranking: 10th

Offensive efficiency ranking: 17th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 1st

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 9th

Overall ranking: 4th

Offensive efficiency ranking: 4th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 11th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 2nd

Overall ranking: 5th

Offensive efficiency ranking: 5th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 10th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 25th

Overall ranking: 7th

Offensive efficiency ranking: 24th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 30th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 22nd

Overall ranking: 30th

Offensive efficiency ranking: 14th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 17th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 11th

Overall ranking: 13th

Offensive efficiency ranking: 2nd

Defensive efficiency ranking: 4th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 12th

Overall ranking: 1st

Offensive efficiency ranking: 10th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 14th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 27th

Overall ranking: 12th

Offensive efficiency ranking: 9th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 6th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 24th

Overall ranking: 6th

Offensive efficiency ranking: 8th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 3rd

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 20th

Overall ranking: 3rd

Offensive efficiency ranking: 4th

Defensive efficiency ranking: 13th

Special-teams efficiency ranking: 9th

Overall ranking: 4th

Note: * denotes a compensatory pick.

Round 2

33. Cincinnati

34. Indianapolis (from Washington)

35. Detroit

36. N.Y. Giants

37. L.A. Chargers

38. Carolina

39. Miami

40. Arizona

41. Cleveland

42. Jacksonville

43. Chicago (from Las Vegas)

44. Indianapolis

45. Tampa Bay

46. Denver

47. Atlanta

48. N.Y. Jets

49. Pittsburgh

50. Chicago

51. Dallas

52. L.A. Rams

53. Philadelphia

54. Buffalo

55. Atlanta (from New England)

56. Miami (from New Orleans)

57. Houston

58. Minnesota

59. Seattle

60. Baltimore

61. Tennessee

62. Green Bay

63. Kansas City (from San Francisco)

64. Seattle (from Kansas City)

Round 3

65. Cincinnati

66. Washington

67. Detroit

68. N.Y. Jets (from N.Y. Giants)

69. Carolina

70. Miami

71. L.A. Chargers

72. Arizona

73. Jacksonville

74. Cleveland

75. Indianapolis

76. Tampa Bay

77. Denver

78. Atlanta

79. N.Y. Jets

80. Las Vegas

81. Las Vegas (from Chicago)

82. Dallas

83. Denver (from Pittsburgh)

84. L.A. Rams

85. Philadelphia

86. Buffalo

87. New England

88. New Orleans

89. Minnesota

90. Houston

91. Las Vegas (from Seattle)

92. Baltimore

93. Tennessee

94. Green Bay

95. Denver (from San Francisco)

96. Kansas City

97. Cleveland (from Houston)*

98. New England*

99. N.Y. Giants*

100. New England*

101. Seattle*

102. Pittsburgh*

103. Philadelphia*

104. L.A. Rams*

105. Minnesota*

106. Baltimore*

Round 4

107. Cincinnati

108. Washington

109. Detroit

110. N.Y. Giants

111. Houston (from Miami)

112. L.A. Chargers

113. Carolina

114. Arizona

115. Cleveland

116. Jacksonville

117. Tampa Bay

118. Denver

119. Atlanta

120. N.Y. Jets

121. Las Vegas

122. Indianapolis

123. Dallas

124. Pittsburgh

125. New England (from Chicago)

126. L.A. Rams

127. Philadelphia

128. Buffalo

129. Baltimore (from New England)

130. New Orleans

131. Houston

132. Minnesota

133. Seattle

134. Baltimore

135. Pittsburgh (from Tennessee through Miami)

136. Green Bay

137. Denver (from San Francisco)

138. Kansas City

139. Tampa Bay*

140. Chicago*

141. Miami*

142. Washington*

143. Baltimore*

144. Seattle*

145. Philadelphia*

146. Philadelphia*

Round 5

147. Cincinnati

148. Washington

149. Detroit

150. N.Y. Giants

151. L.A. Chargers

152. Carolina

153. Miami

154. Miami (from Jacksonville through Pittsburgh)

155. Buffalo (from Cleveland)

156. San Francisco (from Denver)

157. Atlanta

158. N.Y. Jets

159. Las Vegas

160. Indianapolis

161. Tampa Bay

162. Seattle (from Pittsburgh)

163. Chicago

164. Dallas

165. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams)

166. Philadelphia

167. Buffalo

168. Philadelphia (from New England)

169. New Orleans

170. Baltimore (from Minnesota)

171. Houston

172. Detroit (from Seattle)

173. Miami (from Baltimore through L.A. Rams)

174. Tennessee

175. Green Bay

176. San Francisco

177. Kansas City

178. Denver*

179. Dallas*

Round 6

180. Cincinnati

181. Denver (from Washington)

182. Detroit

183. N.Y. Giants

184. Carolina

185. Miami

186. L.A Chargers

187. Cleveland (from Arizona)

188. Buffalo (from Cleveland)

189. Jacksonville

190. Philadelphia (from Atlanta)

191. N.Y. Jets

192. Green Bay (from Las Vegas)

193. Indianapolis

194. Tampa Bay

195. New England (from Denver)

196. Chicago

197. Indianapolis (from Dallas through Miami)

198. Pittsburgh

199. L.A. Rams

200. Chicago (from Philadelphia)

201. Buffalo

202. Arizona (from New England)

203. New Orleans

204. New England (from Houston)

205. Minnesota

206. Jacksonville (from Seattle)

207. Buffalo (from Baltimore through New England)

208. Green Bay (from Tennessee)

209. Green Bay

210. San Francisco

211. N.Y. Jets (from Kansas City)

212. New England*

213. New England*

214. Seattle*

Round 7

215. Cincinnati

216. Washington

217. San Francisco (from Detroit)

218. N.Y. Giants

219. Minnesota (from Miami)

220. L.A. Chargers

221. Carolina

222. Arizona

223. Jacksonville

224. Tennessee (from Cleveland)

225. Baltimore (from N.Y. Jets)

226. Chicago (from Las Vegas)

227. Miami (from Indianapolis)

228. Atlanta (from Tampa Bay through Philadelphia)

229. Washington (from Denver)

230. New England (from Atlanta)

231. Dallas

232. Pittsburgh

233. Chicago

234. L.A. Rams

235. New England (from Philadelphia)

236. Green Bay (from Buffalo through Cleveland)

237. Denver (from New England)

238. N.Y. Giants (from New Orleans)

239. Minnesota

240. Houston

241. New England (from Seattle)

242. Green Bay from Baltimore

243. Tennessee

244. Cleveland (from Green Bay)

245. San Francisco

246. Miami (from Kansas City)

247. N.Y. Giants*

248. Houston*

249. Minnesota*

250. Houston*

251. Miami*

252. Denver*

253. Minnesota*

254. Denver*

255. N.Y. Giants*