        <
        >

          2020 NFL draft order: All 255 picks, seven rounds, date and location

          play
          Could Tua fall to the Dolphins with the fifth pick? (0:52)

          Todd McShay breaks down Tua Tagovailoa's draft status, including how far he could rise in the first round based on his health. (0:52)

          9:00 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          The 2020 NFL draft order is set, with all 255 picks and seven rounds locked in for April's draft. The Cincinnati Bengals kick off things with pick No. 1 -- Joe Burrow, anyone? -- and the New York Giants end it with pick No. 255.

          The 2020 NFL draft begins with Round 1 on April 23 from Las Vegas and continues with Rounds 2 and 3 on April 24 and Rounds 4 through 7 on April 25. The draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, the ESPN app and NFL Network.

          Check out the final 1-255 order and the full list of every team's picks below. Efficiency rankings for each team in the first round are updated through the end of the 2019 regular season.

          1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 30th
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 25th
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 16th
          Overall ranking: 31st

          2. Washington Redskins (3-13)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 32nd
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 27th
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 4th
          Overall ranking: 32nd

          3. Detroit Lions (3-12-1)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 19th
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 29th
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 1st
          Overall ranking: 25th

          4. New York Giants (4-12)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 25th
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 28th
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 17th
          Overall ranking: 29th

          5. Miami Dolphins (5-11)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 24th
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 30th
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 22nd
          Overall ranking: 30th

          6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 16th
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 23rd
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 21st
          Overall ranking: 20th

          7. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 28th
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 20th
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 23rd
          Overall ranking: 27th

          8. Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 13th
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 31st
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 14th
          Overall ranking: 26th

          9. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 26th
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 26th
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 6th
          Overall ranking: 28th

          10. Cleveland Browns (6-10)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 22nd
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 22nd
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 9th
          Overall ranking: 23rd

          11. New York Jets (7-9)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 29th
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 15th
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 15th
          Overall ranking: 24th

          12. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 6th
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 32nd
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 28th
          Overall ranking: 22nd

          13. Indianapolis Colts (7-9)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 18th
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 12th
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 32nd
          Overall ranking: 19th

          14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 20th
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 8th
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 31st
          Overall ranking: 15th

          15. Denver Broncos (7-9)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 23rd
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 16th
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 5th
          Overall ranking: 18th

          16. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 12th
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 24th
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 29th
          Overall ranking: 21st

          17. Dallas Cowboys (8-8)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 3rd
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 18th
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 30th
          Overall ranking: 8th

          18. Miami Dolphins (from 8-8 PIT)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 24th
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 30th
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 22nd
          Overall ranking: 30th

          19. Las Vegas Raiders (from 8-8 CHI)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 6th
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 32nd
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 28th
          Overall ranking: 22nd

          20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from 9-7 LAR)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 26th
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 26th
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 6th
          Overall ranking: 28th

          21. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 11th
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 19th
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 26th
          Overall ranking: 14th

          22. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 21st
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 5th
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 3rd
          Overall ranking: 10th

          23. New England Patriots (12-4)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 17th
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 1st
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 9th
          Overall ranking: 4th

          24. New Orleans Saints (13-3)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 4th
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 11th
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 2nd
          Overall ranking: 5th

          25. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 5th
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 10th
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 25th
          Overall ranking: 7th

          26. Miami Dolphins (from 10-6 HOU)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 24th
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 30th
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 22nd
          Overall ranking: 30th

          27. Seattle Seahawks (11-5)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 14th
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 17th
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 11th
          Overall ranking: 13th

          28. Baltimore Ravens (14-2)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 2nd
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 4th
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 12th
          Overall ranking: 1st

          29. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 10th
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 14th
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 27th
          Overall ranking: 12th

          30. Green Bay Packers (13-3)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 9th
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 6th
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 24th
          Overall ranking: 6th

          31. San Francisco 49ers (13-3)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 8th
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 3rd
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 20th
          Overall ranking: 3rd

          32. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

          Offensive efficiency ranking: 4th
          Defensive efficiency ranking: 13th
          Special-teams efficiency ranking: 9th
          Overall ranking: 4th

          Note: * denotes a compensatory pick.

          Round 2

          33. Cincinnati
          34. Indianapolis (from Washington)
          35. Detroit
          36. N.Y. Giants
          37. L.A. Chargers
          38. Carolina
          39. Miami
          40. Arizona
          41. Cleveland
          42. Jacksonville
          43. Chicago (from Las Vegas)
          44. Indianapolis
          45. Tampa Bay
          46. Denver
          47. Atlanta
          48. N.Y. Jets
          49. Pittsburgh
          50. Chicago
          51. Dallas
          52. L.A. Rams
          53. Philadelphia
          54. Buffalo
          55. Atlanta (from New England)
          56. Miami (from New Orleans)
          57. Houston
          58. Minnesota
          59. Seattle
          60. Baltimore
          61. Tennessee
          62. Green Bay
          63. Kansas City (from San Francisco)
          64. Seattle (from Kansas City)

          Round 3

          65. Cincinnati
          66. Washington
          67. Detroit
          68. N.Y. Jets (from N.Y. Giants)
          69. Carolina
          70. Miami
          71. L.A. Chargers
          72. Arizona
          73. Jacksonville
          74. Cleveland
          75. Indianapolis
          76. Tampa Bay
          77. Denver
          78. Atlanta
          79. N.Y. Jets
          80. Las Vegas
          81. Las Vegas (from Chicago)
          82. Dallas
          83. Denver (from Pittsburgh)
          84. L.A. Rams
          85. Philadelphia
          86. Buffalo
          87. New England
          88. New Orleans
          89. Minnesota
          90. Houston
          91. Las Vegas (from Seattle)
          92. Baltimore
          93. Tennessee
          94. Green Bay
          95. Denver (from San Francisco)
          96. Kansas City
          97. Cleveland (from Houston)*
          98. New England*
          99. N.Y. Giants*
          100. New England*
          101. Seattle*
          102. Pittsburgh*
          103. Philadelphia*
          104. L.A. Rams*
          105. Minnesota*
          106. Baltimore*

          Round 4

          107. Cincinnati
          108. Washington
          109. Detroit
          110. N.Y. Giants
          111. Houston (from Miami)
          112. L.A. Chargers
          113. Carolina
          114. Arizona
          115. Cleveland
          116. Jacksonville
          117. Tampa Bay
          118. Denver
          119. Atlanta
          120. N.Y. Jets
          121. Las Vegas
          122. Indianapolis
          123. Dallas
          124. Pittsburgh
          125. New England (from Chicago)
          126. L.A. Rams
          127. Philadelphia
          128. Buffalo
          129. Baltimore (from New England)
          130. New Orleans
          131. Houston
          132. Minnesota
          133. Seattle
          134. Baltimore
          135. Pittsburgh (from Tennessee through Miami)
          136. Green Bay
          137. Denver (from San Francisco)
          138. Kansas City
          139. Tampa Bay*
          140. Chicago*
          141. Miami*
          142. Washington*
          143. Baltimore*
          144. Seattle*
          145. Philadelphia*
          146. Philadelphia*

          Round 5

          147. Cincinnati
          148. Washington
          149. Detroit
          150. N.Y. Giants
          151. L.A. Chargers
          152. Carolina
          153. Miami
          154. Miami (from Jacksonville through Pittsburgh)
          155. Buffalo (from Cleveland)
          156. San Francisco (from Denver)
          157. Atlanta
          158. N.Y. Jets
          159. Las Vegas
          160. Indianapolis
          161. Tampa Bay
          162. Seattle (from Pittsburgh)
          163. Chicago
          164. Dallas
          165. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams)
          166. Philadelphia
          167. Buffalo
          168. Philadelphia (from New England)
          169. New Orleans
          170. Baltimore (from Minnesota)
          171. Houston
          172. Detroit (from Seattle)
          173. Miami (from Baltimore through L.A. Rams)
          174. Tennessee
          175. Green Bay
          176. San Francisco
          177. Kansas City
          178. Denver*
          179. Dallas*

          Round 6

          180. Cincinnati
          181. Denver (from Washington)
          182. Detroit
          183. N.Y. Giants
          184. Carolina
          185. Miami
          186. L.A Chargers
          187. Cleveland (from Arizona)
          188. Buffalo (from Cleveland)
          189. Jacksonville
          190. Philadelphia (from Atlanta)
          191. N.Y. Jets
          192. Green Bay (from Las Vegas)
          193. Indianapolis
          194. Tampa Bay
          195. New England (from Denver)
          196. Chicago
          197. Indianapolis (from Dallas through Miami)
          198. Pittsburgh
          199. L.A. Rams
          200. Chicago (from Philadelphia)
          201. Buffalo
          202. Arizona (from New England)
          203. New Orleans
          204. New England (from Houston)
          205. Minnesota
          206. Jacksonville (from Seattle)
          207. Buffalo (from Baltimore through New England)
          208. Green Bay (from Tennessee)
          209. Green Bay
          210. San Francisco
          211. N.Y. Jets (from Kansas City)
          212. New England*
          213. New England*
          214. Seattle*

          Round 7

          215. Cincinnati
          216. Washington
          217. San Francisco (from Detroit)
          218. N.Y. Giants
          219. Minnesota (from Miami)
          220. L.A. Chargers
          221. Carolina
          222. Arizona
          223. Jacksonville
          224. Tennessee (from Cleveland)
          225. Baltimore (from N.Y. Jets)
          226. Chicago (from Las Vegas)
          227. Miami (from Indianapolis)
          228. Atlanta (from Tampa Bay through Philadelphia)
          229. Washington (from Denver)
          230. New England (from Atlanta)
          231. Dallas
          232. Pittsburgh
          233. Chicago
          234. L.A. Rams
          235. New England (from Philadelphia)
          236. Green Bay (from Buffalo through Cleveland)
          237. Denver (from New England)
          238. N.Y. Giants (from New Orleans)
          239. Minnesota
          240. Houston
          241. New England (from Seattle)
          242. Green Bay from Baltimore
          243. Tennessee
          244. Cleveland (from Green Bay)
          245. San Francisco
          246. Miami (from Kansas City)
          247. N.Y. Giants*
          248. Houston*
          249. Minnesota*
          250. Houston*
          251. Miami*
          252. Denver*
          253. Minnesota*
          254. Denver*
          255. N.Y. Giants*

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices