The 2020 NFL draft order is set, with all 255 picks and seven rounds locked in for April's draft. The Cincinnati Bengals kick off things with pick No. 1 -- Joe Burrow, anyone? -- and the New York Giants end it with pick No. 255.
The 2020 NFL draft begins with Round 1 on April 23 from Las Vegas and continues with Rounds 2 and 3 on April 24 and Rounds 4 through 7 on April 25. The draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, the ESPN app and NFL Network.
Check out the final 1-255 order and the full list of every team's picks below. Efficiency rankings for each team in the first round are updated through the end of the 2019 regular season.
1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 30th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 25th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 16th
Overall ranking: 31st
2. Washington Redskins (3-13)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 32nd
Defensive efficiency ranking: 27th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 4th
Overall ranking: 32nd
3. Detroit Lions (3-12-1)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 19th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 29th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 1st
Overall ranking: 25th
4. New York Giants (4-12)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 25th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 28th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 17th
Overall ranking: 29th
5. Miami Dolphins (5-11)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 24th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 30th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 22nd
Overall ranking: 30th
6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 16th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 23rd
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 21st
Overall ranking: 20th
7. Carolina Panthers (5-11)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 28th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 20th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 23rd
Overall ranking: 27th
8. Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 13th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 31st
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 14th
Overall ranking: 26th
9. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 26th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 26th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 6th
Overall ranking: 28th
10. Cleveland Browns (6-10)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 22nd
Defensive efficiency ranking: 22nd
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 9th
Overall ranking: 23rd
11. New York Jets (7-9)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 29th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 15th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 15th
Overall ranking: 24th
12. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 6th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 32nd
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 28th
Overall ranking: 22nd
13. Indianapolis Colts (7-9)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 18th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 12th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 32nd
Overall ranking: 19th
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 20th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 8th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 31st
Overall ranking: 15th
15. Denver Broncos (7-9)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 23rd
Defensive efficiency ranking: 16th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 5th
Overall ranking: 18th
16. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 12th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 24th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 29th
Overall ranking: 21st
17. Dallas Cowboys (8-8)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 3rd
Defensive efficiency ranking: 18th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 30th
Overall ranking: 8th
18. Miami Dolphins (from 8-8 PIT)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 24th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 30th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 22nd
Overall ranking: 30th
19. Las Vegas Raiders (from 8-8 CHI)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 6th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 32nd
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 28th
Overall ranking: 22nd
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from 9-7 LAR)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 26th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 26th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 6th
Overall ranking: 28th
21. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 11th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 19th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 26th
Overall ranking: 14th
22. Buffalo Bills (10-6)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 21st
Defensive efficiency ranking: 5th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 3rd
Overall ranking: 10th
23. New England Patriots (12-4)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 17th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 1st
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 9th
Overall ranking: 4th
24. New Orleans Saints (13-3)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 4th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 11th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 2nd
Overall ranking: 5th
25. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 5th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 10th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 25th
Overall ranking: 7th
26. Miami Dolphins (from 10-6 HOU)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 24th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 30th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 22nd
Overall ranking: 30th
27. Seattle Seahawks (11-5)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 14th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 17th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 11th
Overall ranking: 13th
28. Baltimore Ravens (14-2)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 2nd
Defensive efficiency ranking: 4th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 12th
Overall ranking: 1st
29. Tennessee Titans (9-7)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 10th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 14th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 27th
Overall ranking: 12th
30. Green Bay Packers (13-3)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 9th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 6th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 24th
Overall ranking: 6th
31. San Francisco 49ers (13-3)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 8th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 3rd
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 20th
Overall ranking: 3rd
32. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)
Offensive efficiency ranking: 4th
Defensive efficiency ranking: 13th
Special-teams efficiency ranking: 9th
Overall ranking: 4th
Note: * denotes a compensatory pick.
Round 2
33. Cincinnati
34. Indianapolis (from Washington)
35. Detroit
36. N.Y. Giants
37. L.A. Chargers
38. Carolina
39. Miami
40. Arizona
41. Cleveland
42. Jacksonville
43. Chicago (from Las Vegas)
44. Indianapolis
45. Tampa Bay
46. Denver
47. Atlanta
48. N.Y. Jets
49. Pittsburgh
50. Chicago
51. Dallas
52. L.A. Rams
53. Philadelphia
54. Buffalo
55. Atlanta (from New England)
56. Miami (from New Orleans)
57. Houston
58. Minnesota
59. Seattle
60. Baltimore
61. Tennessee
62. Green Bay
63. Kansas City (from San Francisco)
64. Seattle (from Kansas City)
Round 3
65. Cincinnati
66. Washington
67. Detroit
68. N.Y. Jets (from N.Y. Giants)
69. Carolina
70. Miami
71. L.A. Chargers
72. Arizona
73. Jacksonville
74. Cleveland
75. Indianapolis
76. Tampa Bay
77. Denver
78. Atlanta
79. N.Y. Jets
80. Las Vegas
81. Las Vegas (from Chicago)
82. Dallas
83. Denver (from Pittsburgh)
84. L.A. Rams
85. Philadelphia
86. Buffalo
87. New England
88. New Orleans
89. Minnesota
90. Houston
91. Las Vegas (from Seattle)
92. Baltimore
93. Tennessee
94. Green Bay
95. Denver (from San Francisco)
96. Kansas City
97. Cleveland (from Houston)*
98. New England*
99. N.Y. Giants*
100. New England*
101. Seattle*
102. Pittsburgh*
103. Philadelphia*
104. L.A. Rams*
105. Minnesota*
106. Baltimore*
Round 4
107. Cincinnati
108. Washington
109. Detroit
110. N.Y. Giants
111. Houston (from Miami)
112. L.A. Chargers
113. Carolina
114. Arizona
115. Cleveland
116. Jacksonville
117. Tampa Bay
118. Denver
119. Atlanta
120. N.Y. Jets
121. Las Vegas
122. Indianapolis
123. Dallas
124. Pittsburgh
125. New England (from Chicago)
126. L.A. Rams
127. Philadelphia
128. Buffalo
129. Baltimore (from New England)
130. New Orleans
131. Houston
132. Minnesota
133. Seattle
134. Baltimore
135. Pittsburgh (from Tennessee through Miami)
136. Green Bay
137. Denver (from San Francisco)
138. Kansas City
139. Tampa Bay*
140. Chicago*
141. Miami*
142. Washington*
143. Baltimore*
144. Seattle*
145. Philadelphia*
146. Philadelphia*
Round 5
147. Cincinnati
148. Washington
149. Detroit
150. N.Y. Giants
151. L.A. Chargers
152. Carolina
153. Miami
154. Miami (from Jacksonville through Pittsburgh)
155. Buffalo (from Cleveland)
156. San Francisco (from Denver)
157. Atlanta
158. N.Y. Jets
159. Las Vegas
160. Indianapolis
161. Tampa Bay
162. Seattle (from Pittsburgh)
163. Chicago
164. Dallas
165. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams)
166. Philadelphia
167. Buffalo
168. Philadelphia (from New England)
169. New Orleans
170. Baltimore (from Minnesota)
171. Houston
172. Detroit (from Seattle)
173. Miami (from Baltimore through L.A. Rams)
174. Tennessee
175. Green Bay
176. San Francisco
177. Kansas City
178. Denver*
179. Dallas*
Round 6
180. Cincinnati
181. Denver (from Washington)
182. Detroit
183. N.Y. Giants
184. Carolina
185. Miami
186. L.A Chargers
187. Cleveland (from Arizona)
188. Buffalo (from Cleveland)
189. Jacksonville
190. Philadelphia (from Atlanta)
191. N.Y. Jets
192. Green Bay (from Las Vegas)
193. Indianapolis
194. Tampa Bay
195. New England (from Denver)
196. Chicago
197. Indianapolis (from Dallas through Miami)
198. Pittsburgh
199. L.A. Rams
200. Chicago (from Philadelphia)
201. Buffalo
202. Arizona (from New England)
203. New Orleans
204. New England (from Houston)
205. Minnesota
206. Jacksonville (from Seattle)
207. Buffalo (from Baltimore through New England)
208. Green Bay (from Tennessee)
209. Green Bay
210. San Francisco
211. N.Y. Jets (from Kansas City)
212. New England*
213. New England*
214. Seattle*
Round 7
215. Cincinnati
216. Washington
217. San Francisco (from Detroit)
218. N.Y. Giants
219. Minnesota (from Miami)
220. L.A. Chargers
221. Carolina
222. Arizona
223. Jacksonville
224. Tennessee (from Cleveland)
225. Baltimore (from N.Y. Jets)
226. Chicago (from Las Vegas)
227. Miami (from Indianapolis)
228. Atlanta (from Tampa Bay through Philadelphia)
229. Washington (from Denver)
230. New England (from Atlanta)
231. Dallas
232. Pittsburgh
233. Chicago
234. L.A. Rams
235. New England (from Philadelphia)
236. Green Bay (from Buffalo through Cleveland)
237. Denver (from New England)
238. N.Y. Giants (from New Orleans)
239. Minnesota
240. Houston
241. New England (from Seattle)
242. Green Bay from Baltimore
243. Tennessee
244. Cleveland (from Green Bay)
245. San Francisco
246. Miami (from Kansas City)
247. N.Y. Giants*
248. Houston*
249. Minnesota*
250. Houston*
251. Miami*
252. Denver*
253. Minnesota*
254. Denver*
255. N.Y. Giants*