2020 NFL draft live updates: Pros and cons for every first-round pick

Check out the names and faces of the stars in the 2020 NFL draft, including Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Chase Young and many others. (1:15)

The 2020 NFL draft has officially started, and we're providing live updates on the pros and cons for each first-round pick. The Cincinnati Bengals started off the draft by selecting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who won a national championship with the Tigers in January. As many as four quarterbacks could be selected in the first round, along with multiple wide receivers.

We're also tracking all 255 picks for Rounds 1-7, and you also can see all of the best available draft prospects in the 2020 class. Check out ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.'s final mock draft here.

The draft continues with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday and Rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday. The draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, the ESPN App and NFL Network.

How does your team's first-round selection fit his team? Our NFL Nation reporters break it all down:

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU | Highlights

Why they picked him: The Bengals were in the market for their next cornerstone quarterback and have that in Burrow. His biggest attributes are ones the Bengals are seeking at the position: pre-snap decision-making, timing and accuracy (76.3%). He can extend plays and is effective outside of the pocket. Burrow also thrives when the protection collapses. His 82.6 QBR when pressured led all qualifying FBS quarterbacks in 2019 by a wide margin. Cincinnati has its successor to Andy Dalton after a nine-year run. In 2019, the Bengals were 28th in the league in yards per play and 29th in points per drive. Those numbers should improve under Burrow, who threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns last season, leading LSU to a 15-0 record.

Biggest question: Does Burrow have the arm strength to succeed in the NFL? The Bengals had some questions about that when watching the early part of Burrow's 2019 tape. But Burrow completed 56.4% of his passes of 20 air yards or more according to ESPN Stats & Information, the second highest among qualifying FBS quarterbacks. -- Ben Baby