2020 NFL draft: Ranking the top 100 prospects

For the past three decades, I've made thousands of calls to hundreds of scouts, coaches and personnel executives before the NFL draft. I've chased down game video on prospects, crunched numbers, made charts and tried to organize handwritten notes.

The best part comes after conversations about the best scheme fit and disagreements about the best route runner. After we finish talking football, we discuss family, the future and the rhythm of life.

As much joy as I get from football -- the foundation of this project -- it's because of the people who have let me into their lives along the way. The conversations before this 2020 draft were a little different. Folks were at home, worried for family and friends and hoping for the best on the other side of the coronavirus pandemic. An enormous thanks to everyone who was kind enough to give of their time under these circumstances.

Now, on with the show. Just a reminder, this isn't a mock draft -- just the top 100 players ranked -- regardless of position. The quarterbacks will be selected well before where they have been slotted, because there are always two draft boards -- the quarterback board and the board for everybody else.

And, as always, if you disagree with the rankings, rest assured many in the league whom I have long respected have already objected.

Note: Best verified or electronically timed 40-yard dash time in parentheses. DNR means no verified time because a player didn't run at the combine and most pro days were canceled.

1. Isaiah Simmons, S/LB, Clemson, 6-foot-3⅝, 238 pounds (4.39)

Simmons projects as an early-down safety who can drop to linebacker in nickel and dime packages. The game video shows snaps at five different positions -- outside linebacker, inside linebacker, free safety, strong safety and slot cornerback. The team that finds the right mix for his talents will have a spectacular player.

2. Chase Young, DE, Ohio State, 6-4⅞, 264 (DNR)

Simmons, Young and Derrick Brown were mentioned most often by league personnel as the top players in this draft. Young leads the way with a sought-after combination of high-end production and enormous upside once he refines his handwork and counters. Young missed two games to a suspension in 2019, but took home the majority of defensive awards. He had 16.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and 21 tackles for loss, with 45.7% of his tackles coming behind the line of scrimmage

3. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU, 6-3½, 221 (DNR)

Burrow threw 60 touchdown passes in 2019 while leading LSU to a national title. Against the three teams LSU faced that finished among the nation's top 10 in scoring defense, he threw for an average of 368.3 yards with 12 touchdown passes and no interceptions. LSU was 11-1 against top-10 teams in Burrow's time as a starter. He showed staggering poise, accuracy and confidence -- ding him for arm strength at your own risk -- with coveted leadership.

4. Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State, 6-1⅛, 205 (4.48)

Some defensive backs coaches believe Florida's CJ Henderson is more of a ready-right-now prospect, but Okudah's potential is enormous. A driven, intelligent player with rare skills, he will get better quickly when he learns more about NFL receivers. Okudah had shoulder surgery early in his career at Ohio State, but is a walk-in starter with rare closing speed.

5. Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn, 6-4⅝, 326 (5.16)

Brown is an athletic rarity who can play in a variety of fronts and is routinely the first off the ball, posting 12.5 tackles for loss last season. While he might not be a double-digit sack guy from the start, Brown often puts the blocker across from him in recovery position from first contact. He will start from Day 1.

6. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama, 6-1, 193 (4.45)

Over the past two seasons, Jeudy averaged a touchdown every six catches. He leads a remarkable wide receiver class because of his route versatility, high-end speed and body control. He will have to adjust to NFL cornerbacks -- he rarely faced press coverage at Alabama -- but his precision routes will make him a popular choice for his quarterback.

7. Jedrick Wills, T, Alabama, 6-4½, 312 (5.05)

Wills was a starter for the final 28 games of his college career. Alabama coaches told scouts Wills missed only seven assignments in the 2019 season. He is a powerful player with quick feet and flexibility. In the rare occasion he gets pushed off balance, his recovery skills are dynamic.

8. Mekhi Becton, T, Louisville, 6-7⅜, 364 (5.10)

Becton started at both tackle spots for the Cardinals, and his upper-body power is evident. He has a massive frame, quick feet and long reach. Some worry about his weight down the road, but those who like him believe his discipline on the field shows the potential for him to figure out his conditioning.

9. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama, 6-0, 217 (DNR)

Tagovailoa's accuracy, especially on the deep ball, is remarkable and borderline ridiculous. He's calm under pressure and has a quick release with easy delivery. Tagovailoa has played well in the biggest moments, throwing 33 touchdowns in nine starts last season. He had only 11 interceptions in 32 college games. All that said, the ankle and hip injuries are a concern, especially if he ends up in an offense that can't protect him.

10. K'Lavon Chaisson, OLB/DE, LSU, 6-3, 254 (DNR)

Chaisson is loaded with potential and has demonstrated leadership and quick first step off the snap. He could get pushed around in the run game early in his career, but he has shown he's a smart player who learns and adjusts. He did miss the 2018 season because of a torn ACL as well as a couple of games in 2019 with an ankle injury, but he is an impact pass-rusher waiting to happen.

11. CJ Henderson, CB, Florida, 6-0¾, 204 (4.39)

Some believe Henderson is the No. 1 cornerback in this draft because he is a ready-made pro prospect. He makes smooth transitions into his backpedal with elite speed and possesses the patience to make a move on the ball at the right time. There was concern about his concentration lapses and reliability as a tackler, but an early season ankle injury could have contributed.

12. Tristan Wirfs, T, Iowa, 6-4⅞, 320 (4.85)

Offensive line coaches love former wrestlers because of their balance and ability to counter; Wirfs was a state champion as a senior in high school. He started games for the Hawkeyes at both tackle spots due to his strength and athleticism. His 40-yard-dash time at the combine was better than four of the tight ends.

13. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma, 6-1⅝, 198 (4.50)

The sheer number of quality receiver prospects might push some down the board. Many believe Lamb is the best of this year's group. He's a big-play machine -- 24 career catches of at least 40 yards -- with ultra-reliable hands and also forces missed tackles. Lamb will need to prepare for cornerbacks who will play him far more aggressively than anybody in the Big 12.

14. Andrew Thomas, T, Georgia, 6-5⅛, 315 (5.22)

Thomas started 41 games in three years and won the SEC's best blocker award in 2019. He could play at either tackle spot due to his powerful hands and quality fundamentals. He should improve quickly as a pro, especially if he smooths rough edges in pass protection.

15. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama, 5-11, 188 (4.27)

Ruggs is a multifaceted player who can provide impact in both the running and passing games and as a returner. He might be the fastest player on the board. But more than straight-line speed, Ruggs can throttle down and get back to full speed quickly. He runs quality routes, has good hands and will make an impact in space.

16. Kenneth Murray, LB Oklahoma, 6-2½, 241 (4.52)

Murray has tremendous range and finishes tackles all over the field. He has elite burst, and his play speed is among the best on the board. Murray gets caught with misdirection plays at times because he charges so hard to find the ball, but it's easier to fix that than find a player with his skill and work ethic.

17. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU, 6-1¼, 202 (4.43)

Jefferson did the bulk of his work in the slot last season, but he can play all over the formation and has some of the best hands on the board. He snatches the ball, which creates more space against the defender, and runs well after the catch.

18. Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina, 6-5⅛, 324 (DNR)

Some teams have Kinlaw higher because his physical abilities are rare for a player so big. A first-team All-American, he is considered a potential-over-production prospect. He has big-time first step and has flashed elite power.

19. Patrick Queen, LB, LSU, 6-0¼, 229, (4.50)

If NFL teams really put "90 percent'' of the emphasis on game video in a draft season without pro days, as Broncos coach Vic Fangio said, Queen will fare well. He was a full-time starter for one year, but watch him against Oklahoma and Clemson and you'll see a player who can diagnose a play and has the speed to get there.

20. D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia, 5-8¼, 212(4.48)

Any back who averages more than 5 yards per carry over his career is worth a long look. Swift averaged 6.6 yards per carry over three seasons in the SEC, with 73 career receptions. He had games where fumbling was an issue - with two two-fumble games over the past two seasons -- but he's ready to make an immediate impact.

21. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama, 6-0⅜, 201 (4.63)

McKinney had at least 100 snaps at safety, cornerback, inside linebacker and outside linebacker last season. He plays far faster than the 40 time he ran at the combine indicates. (He told scouts he cramped up on the run.) McKinney had four forced fumbles and three interceptions, knocked down five passes and blocked a kick in 2019.

22. Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State, 6-5, 266 (DNR)

Gross-Matos had 35 tackles for loss over the past two seasons and projects to be an impact rusher as he gets stronger. He's had to overcome more than most -- when he was 2, his father drowned while rescuing him, and later in his childhood his brother was killed by lightning.

23. A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa, 6-5⅛, 275 (5.04)

Epenesa didn't run well at the combine, and there are more explosive players at his position on the board, but he's a ballplayer who consistently shows quickness and power along the line of scrimmage. He fits in either a 4-3 or a 3-4 and had 26.5 sacks and 10 forced fumbles during the past three seasons. Epenesa was one of two true freshmen on the team's leadership council in 2017 and was a team captain in 2019.

24. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson, 6-3⅝, 216 (DNR)

Higgins averaged more than 19 yards per catch in two of his three seasons with the Tigers, and he had a touchdown reception every 4.7 catches during the past two seasons. He can play multiple receiver spots and might be the best of the class in contested catches. Higgins will need to be more physical in press coverage.

25. Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU, 6-3⅛, 290 (4.90)

Blacklock missed the 2018 season because of a torn Achilles tendon and played 26 total games. He's an ascending prospect who generates power quickly, right from his first step. He has shown the ability to work through double-teams, and his potential as an inside rusher will likely push him into the first round.

26. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU, 5-7¼, 207 (4.60)

Edwards-Helaire is a high quality runner who shows elusiveness and decisiveness in traffic. He had 270 touches in 2019 with only two fumbles, one lost. His ability as a receiver -- four or more receptions in nine games last season -- enhances an impressive résumé.

27. Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU, 5-10½, 191 (4.48)

Of all the cornerbacks on the board, Gladney might be the most competitive from the first snap to the last. He plays with an edge and made 42 starts with 28 passes defensed in his past two seasons. He will compete in man coverage from his first practice.

28. A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson, 6-1⅛, 195 (4.42)

Terrell had a difficult day against LSU in the national title game, but his body of work shows a competitive player who has plenty of skills in man and zone looks. He battles for the ball in contested-pass situations and will contribute early.

29. Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin, 6-2⅜, 238 (4.65)

After arriving at Wisconsin as a quarterback, Baun has turned into one of the draft's best linebackers. Only Chase Young had more sacks among Big Ten players than Baun's 12.5, and only Young had more tackles for loss than Baun's 19.5. He was Wisconsin's first consensus first-team All-American at linebacker.

30. Austin Jackson, T, USC, 6-4⅞, 322 (5.07)

Jackson has first-round potential but many scouts said he would have benefited from returning to school for 2020. He is a player with vast potential, including quick recovery skills and high-end agility. Jackson donated bone marrow to his sister last summer and returned to play his junior season.

31. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State, 5-11⅝, 205 (4.50)

Aiyuk had surgery in recent weeks to repair a core muscle injury. He's one of the best catch-and-run players in the draft and has quality return skills. With some polish in his routes, he will consistently turn short passes into big plays.

32. Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma, 6-1, 222 (4.59)

Hurts is QB3 of this draft. The former Alabama quarterback is calm under pressure, has boatloads of toughness and high-end movement skills and possesses the ability to extend plays and escape the pocket. There is a vastly underrated awareness in his game and, in the right hands, he will be a starter.

33. Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah, 5-11⅞, 193 (4.50)

Johnson had right shoulder surgery in early March after playing last season with a torn labrum. He has had two other surgeries on his shoulders, in high school and as a freshman at Utah. Johnson needs to clean up some tackling issues, but he is a smart (graduated in three years), aggressive player who has skills in man and zone looks.

34. Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado, 6-0⅝, 227 (DNR)

If a team is willing to find ways to get the ball in his hands, it will reap the rewards. Shenault is a tough matchup for any defense. There are injury concerns, as Shenault underwent surgery in recent weeks to repair a core muscle injury. His routes need some work, but this is a playmaker with potential.

35. Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn, 6-3⅜, 303 (5.04)

Davidson tied Derrick Brown for the team lead in tackles for loss this past season (12.5) and started 51 games in his career. The Tigers also had one of the few pro days before stay-at-home orders started. Davidson might begin his career as a situational pass-rusher but will grow into more.

36. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin, 5-10¼, 226 (4.39)

Taylor is a sturdy, smart runner with elite speed who put up back-to-back 2,000-yard rushing seasons and topped 1,900 rushing yards in all three of his years with the Badgers. He knows how to read blocks and shows patience when needed and burst when it's time to hit the crease. Taylor is an unfinished player in the passing game and fumbles are a concern. He fumbled 18 times in his career, losing 15.

37. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC, 6-4, 223 (4.52)

Pittman is a physical player who understands how to win the ball against faster defensive backs. He's the kind of receiver quarterbacks covet due to his ability to move the chains. His routes are clean, and he consistently gets himself in the right spot. Pittman also has special-teams value. He blocked three punts and returned kickoffs and punts.

38. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon, 6-6¼, 236 (4.68)

Herbert is big, strong and uber-smart with plenty of arm to make a wide variety of throws. He will be selected well ahead of this spot and has shown preparation with his pre-snap work. If anything slows his development, it will be lack of anticipation with his throws, especially between the numbers in the short and intermediate areas of the field.

39. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor, 6-2⅞, 207 (4.39)

Mims wasn't asked to do as much, in terms of routes, as the other prospects on the board, but his skills are easy to see. He has a big catch radius and elite speed, so he figures to make an impact downfield early before he develops a more all-around game. He had 28 touchdown catches over the past three seasons combined.

40. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama, 6-1⅜, 205 (DNR)

Diggs caught 11 passes as a receiver as a freshman and returned kickoffs and punts. He is one of the bigger cornerbacks on the board and makes smooth transitions when he's matching wide receivers. He doesn't have the top-end speed of other defensive backs, which could limit where teams play him, but he plays with awareness and wins contested passes.

41. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU, 5-11⅝, 197 (4.46)

Fulton has been asked plenty about his suspension for tampering with a test for performance-enhancing drugs. He missed the 2017 season (practiced but could not play) and was reinstated for 2018. With three missed games in 2018 because of an ankle injury, 2019 was his lone full season as a starter. Big corners like him, with competitiveness in coverage, move up the board.

42. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State, 5-9½, 209 (DNR)

Dobbins is one of four players who rushed for at least 2,000 yards in this year's draft. He'll be an early contributor because of his vision and ability to break tackles and make defenders miss. Dobbins needs polish as a receiver, but his work in 2019 showed toughness and durability.

43. Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan, 6-2¾, 307 (5.08)

Ruiz started games at both guard and center. He has high-quality movement skills to pull or get to the second level off double-teams and has good hand placement. He is reliable with the pre-snap calls and will have positional flexibility.

44. Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota, 5-9⅛, 203 (4.45)

Winfield played in four games in both 2017 and 2018 because of injuries. He understands offenses, is a quality tackler and has the athleticism to make plays. He forced two fumbles this past season and had seven interceptions and 88 tackles.

45. Josh Jones, T, Houston, 6-5, 319 (5.27)

Jones has a high ceiling and NFL offensive line coaches point to how much he improved during the 2019 season alone. He has quality movement skills and is one of the better left tackle prospects on the board. He will improve when his footwork and hand placement match his athleticism.

Madubuike might be a better fit for defenses that let him play in a one-gap role, but he has shown top-end quickness against blockers in the SEC. He has some inside moves in the pass rush and the ability to chase down quarterbacks, keeping them from climbing the pocket. He sacked Joe Burrow 1.5 times in LSU's win over the Aggies in November.

47. Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU, 6-3⅛, 312 (5.27)

Cushenberry plays with power and athleticism, so he is rarely pushed out of his pass sets by a bull rush. Because LSU played out of three-wide receiver looks with five-man protections, personnel executives have seen him work plenty in a pro-style offense. He is a,smart player whose 84¼-inch wingspan gave him the biggest reach of any interior linemen measured at the combine.

48. Grant Delpit, S, LSU, 6-2½, 213 (DNR)

Delpit's stock will rise if teams value the 2018 tape over his play this past season. He had 65 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions in 2019 while playing with a high ankle sprain. But in 2018, he was named first-team All-American with 74 tackles, including 9.5 for loss and five sacks, to go with five interceptions and nine pass breakups. He's a leader who finds the ball but needs to tackle better.

49. Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn, 5-10⅜, 198 (4.48)

His mom, Faith, was a bronze-medal-winner at the 1992 Summer Olympic games and his father, Festus, was a five-time SEC champion in the long jump and triple jump. Igbinoghene has plenty of potential as he switched to defense during 2018 spring football. He plays tough with top-end speed and can return kicks.

50. Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois, 6-3, 221 (4.45)

It's hard to ignore Chinn's versatility and athleticism as he lined up all over the formation. He doesn't always take the best angle, but he will be able to run with tight ends and should be able to play out of the slot.

51. Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU, 5-10⅝, 206 (4.47)

Reagor is another player who might be waiting a while to be selected because of the wide receiver depth in this draft. He dealt with inconsistent play from his quarterbacks, so better ball placement will allow him to have a quick impact. He also has return skills with two punt return TDs in 2019.

52. Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame, 6-4½, 238 (4.42)

Claypool is one of the leading 'Where you going to play him?' players on the board. He arrived at the combine with many thinking he'd be a tight end, but then he ran a 4.42. He's athletic, competitive and a good route runner who will help his quarterback. He'll also be a high-quality special-teams player right away.

53. Jordan Love, QB, Utah State, 6-3¾, 224 (4.74)

Some of Love's 2019 difficulties -- 17 interceptions -- can be traced to departed starters on offense and a complete turnover of the school's offensive coaching staff. He's a promising prospect who needs to work on the timing of his throws and improve his accuracy and anticipation.

54. KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State, 5-8⅝, 178 (DNR)

Hamler suffered a torn ACL in high school and redshirted his first year at Penn State. He has game-breaking speed and got separation against almost every defensive back he faced. He had double-digit drops in 2019 but has upside as a returner.

55. Isaiah Wilson, T, Georgia, 6-6½, 350 (5.32)

There are some offensive line coaches who believe Wilson is a first-round pick. He's physically gifted, but needs to smooth out his footwork. He often lets his defender close the gap too easily despite his reach advantage. He has room to develop.

56. Zack Moss, RB, Utah, 5-9⅜, 223 (4.65)

Teams with a heavy inside-zone run game will look his way. Moss runs with power, finishes with purpose, shows elusiveness in traffic and can offer impact in the passing game. He averaged at least 6 yards per carry in two seasons and finished with 19 100-yard games. He is a high-workload player, with 712 carries and 66 catches during his career.

57. Van Jefferson, WR, Florida, 6-1½, 200 (DNR)

He suffered a Jones fracture in his right foot -- it was discovered at the combine -- and underwent surgery in early March. Jefferson has the ability to play multiple receiver spots and the awareness of a coach's son (New York Jets receivers coach Shawn Jefferson).

58. Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana, 6-5⅛, 323 (DNR)

Hunt started games at left guard, right guard and right tackle but projects as a guard or right tackle for most teams. He needs polish, but has a power/quickness combination and plays with edge.

59. Malik Harrison, OLB, Ohio State, 6-2⅝, 247 (4.66)

Harrison is a former high school quarterback who asked Ohio State coaches if he could start his career as a wide receiver. Harrison attacks the line of scrimmage and finds the ball. He should show some good pass-rushing skills as he develops. He had 25 tackles for loss during his final two seasons.

60. Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame, 6-4¼, 252 (DNR)

Okwara had surgery to repair a fractured left fibula in November and missed the final four games. He's more of a height-weight-speed prospect, but 30% of his tackles went for negative yardage at Notre Dame. With some work, his speed and pursuit skills could make him an impact rusher.

61. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia, 6-1¼, 202 (DNR)

Hall had ankle surgery after six games in 2019, but he has the measurables. He was one of three defensive backs at the combine with a wingspan that measured at least 78 inches. He breaks up plays, tallying 44 passes defensed during his four seasons.

62. Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State, 5-11⅝, 195 (4.57)

After a penalty-plagued junior season in 2018, Arnette made the most of his senior year. He has a big sample size with 53 games, including 38 starts, on teams loaded with defensive talent. Arnette could play early for a heavy zone team.

63. Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma, 6-2, 304 (4.79)

Gallimore is a high-effort player who ran better than some of the tight ends at the combine. His potential is greater than his production, with no more than four tackles in a game last season. There is just too much speed, quickness and effort to pass up, though.

64. Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame, 6-5¾, 262 (4.70)

A versatile athlete who was a pitcher for Notre Dame's baseball team, Kmet is the best all-around prospect at the position. He is expected to improve quickly as a blocker, but is adept enough to play right away on the line of scrimmage or out wide. His 108-yard receiving day against Georgia shows his potential.

65. Ezra Cleveland, T, Boise State, 6-6, 311 (4.93)

Teams will have to decide how much a toe injury early in the 2019 season affected him. He was limited in practice for much of the season, but started every game. Cleveland needs more strength, but movement skills and a wrestling background make him one of the better true left tackle prospects after the first-round group.

66. Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming, 6-2⅛, 241 (4.63)

Wilson had four seasons with at least 90 tackles -- three of which topped 100 -- and was a three-year captain. He's a quality form tackler with top-level speed and makes quick decisions to get to the ball. Wilson had 16 games when he finished with at least 10 tackles.

67. Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne, 6-0⅞, 217 (4.49)

Dugger is a tough evaluation because he often overwhelmed his competition, but his ability and skills are undeniable. He has range in coverage and usually tackles with purpose. Toss in six touchdowns on punt returns -- he had two games with two punt return TDs -- and you have the profile of a player who should develop into a starter.

68. Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama, 6-6⅛, 311 (5.12)

Whenever a four-year player has his best season as a sophomore, there will be questions about why. But watch Davis' eight-tackle effort against Auburn last season and you see the power, reach and potential. He will need to find the consistent effort he showed during an 8.5-sack 2017.

69. Terrell Lewis, OLB, Alabama, 6-5¼, 262 (DNR)

Lewis missed most of the 2017 season because of an elbow injury and was redshirted in 2018 after he tore his right ACL. Since the start of the 2017 season, he has played in 15 games, 11 of those in the 2019 season. He has untapped potential as a pass-rusher, even as he has shown better inside rush moves than many prospects.

70. Curtis Weaver, DE/OLB, Boise State, 6-2⅜, 265 (DNR)

Weaver might initially be a situational rusher if he can't show a little more against the run. That could push him down the board. He finished his career as the Mountain West's all-time sack leader with 34, including 13.5 this past season.

71. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State, 5-10⅜, 217 (4.47)

A former prep quarterback who had 149 total touchdowns during his high school career, Akers was hidden during the Seminoles' struggles on offense at times. He's a high-effort player who runs with vision and can break tackles. He joined Warrick Dunn and Dalvin Cook as the only backs with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons in school history.

72. Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton, 6-5, 255 (4.80)

Another former prep quarterback, Trautman was rarely challenged at the line of scrimmage. He'll have to adjust, but a 70-catch season in 2019 and a quality Senior Bowl week could have him set up as TE2 for many teams in this draft.

73. Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri, 6-3⅞, 302 (5.02)

Elliott understands how to use his hands and balance, which helps him win quickly off the snap. He does get pushed off the spot when he's late, but he flourished after a transfer from Texas to Missouri.

74. Jonathan Greenard, DE, Florida, 6-3⅜, 263 (4.87)

Greenard played the 2019 season as a graduate student after transferring from Louisville, where he had been a team captain. Teams are taking a long look at a wrist injury suffered in 2018. As a pass-rusher, he has flexibility around the corner, plus quickness and reaction time to contribute early. He had 15.5 tackles for loss in 2017 at Louisville and 15.5 tackles for loss in 2019.

75. Darrell Taylor, DE, Tennessee, 6-3⅝, 267 (DNR)

Taylor plays with power and has shown his best work against the SEC's best offensive linemen, but he is a developmental prospect. He played in 43 games for the Vols, his best a three-sack, two-forced-fumbles effort against Georgia in 2018.

76. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia, 6-1⅞, 219 (5.01)

There has been plenty of discussion about Fromm's potential limitations as a pro, but this is the same player who forced Jacob Eason (Washington) and Justin Fields (Ohio State) to transfer. He works progressions, sees the field and has looked ready for an NFL job. There was a five-game stretch last season when he didn't complete 50% of his passes in a game, but 42 starts offers plenty for scouts to digest.

77. Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic, 6-4¾, 243 (4.73)

Even with 148 career receptions, it's Bryant's potential as a blocker that separates him from many other prospects at the position, despite playing tight end since only his senior year of high school. He needs a little more bulk, but he's willing and stays on his blocks when asked.

78. Matt Hennessy, C, Temple, 6-3⅞, 307 (5.18)

A three-year starter, Hennessy consistently gets his feet right in pass protection and has shown plenty of movement skills in the run game. His brother, Thomas, is the Jets' long-snapper.

79. Ashtyn Davis, S, California, 6-0⅞, 202 (DNR)

Davis ran hurdles for the Cal track team and was named All-American four times. So, yeah, he's fast. He was a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, given annually to the nation's best former walk-on. Beyond his speed, he plays with toughness, and Cal's coaches have raved about his work ethic.

80. Prince Tega Wanogho, T, Auburn, 6-5, 308 (DNR)

Wanogho was flagged at the Senior Bowl for a knee injury and had surgery. He moved from Nigeria to the United States in 2014. He needs to develop, but has the flexibility and agility to be a left tackle prospect.

81. Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State, 6-2¼, 188 (4.64)

Dantzler's underwhelming 40 time at the combine raised eyebrows and could affect where he gets selected. The game video shows a cornerback with a big reach, who competes and understands route combinations. He kept himself in the hip pocket of some of the nation's best receivers.

82. Jabari Zuniga, DE, Florida, 6-3⅜, 264 (4.64)

Zuniga had 34.5 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks for the Gators. He was limited by a high ankle sprain suffered Sept. 14. He's flashed plenty of top-shelf athleticism, but needs to more consistent and gain lower body strength.

83. Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas, 5-10½, 200 (4.39)

Duvernay is built like a running back, but has elite speed. He played in 52 games and was the Big 12's Offensive Player of the Year twice. He doesn't always look smooth during his routes but finished with 106 catches in 2019.

84. Josh Uche, DE, Michigan, 6-1¼, 245 (DNR)

Uche has injury red flags -- he missed time because of a foot fracture and knee injury -- but intrigues many in the league with his potential. The total output hasn't always been there, but seven of his 15 tackles during his junior year were sacks and he had 11.5 tackles for loss among his 35 tackles in 2019.

85. Terrell Burgess, S, Utah, 5-11⅜, 202 (4.46)

Burgess began his career as a wide receiver, starting three games on defense during his first three seasons combined. But he made 14 starts at strong safety in 2019. He has room to grow and should be able to play in the slot, nickel and deep.

86. Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina, 6-2¾, 212 (DNR)

He suffered a foot fracture in February while training for the combine and missed two games last season because of a knee injury. He finished with the most catches (224) in school history. His 22 touchdowns was one shy of Alshon Jeffery's school record.

87. Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin, 6-3⅝, 314 (DNR)

Biadasz might be an unknown in pass protection given how the Badgers run their offense, but he is an efficient player with quality technique. Some scouts aren't sure how much he will improve, but he's a ready-made pro now.

88. Akeem Davis-Gaither, OLB, Appalachian State, 6-1½, 224 (DNR)

He played in 56 games, was a two-year starter and finished with back-to-back 100-tackle seasons. He's difficult to block before he gets to the ball carrier and should contribute some in the pass rush.

89. James Lynch, DE, Baylor, 6-3⅝, 289 (5.01)

Lynch has 28.5 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks over the past two seasons. His timed speed doesn't look great, but his play speed tells a different story. He consistently wins at the point of attack, and for some defensive line coaches, he will be the pound-the-table player of the draft.

90. Bradlee Anae, OLB/DE, Utah, 6-3⅜, 257 (4.91)

If game video wins out over the combine for scouts, then Anae is a player worthy of a second-day look. He plays much faster than he was timed and didn't have a pro day. He set the Utah record with 30 sacks and forced six fumbles.

91. Lucas Niang, T, TCU, 6-6, 315 (DNR)

Niang had hip surgery during the 2019 season, so he did not work out at the combine. He's a gifted prospect with quality agility and plays with awareness. Multiple scouts said they looked at his matchup against Ohio State's Chase Young and Nick Bosa during his junior season.

92. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington, 6-5⅞, 231 (4.89)

His arm will dazzle, which means some teams will have him higher on the board. Eason might have the best chance to succeed with a patient team. He needs to play with better awareness and doesn't always show assertiveness in moving to get himself out of trouble.

93. Jordyn Brooks, OLB, Texas Tech, 6-0, 240 (4.54)

Brooks started 45 games and had 20 tackles for loss in 11 games in 2019. He missed time with a shoulder injury. He diagnoses plays and routinely finds the ball. He attacks the line of scrimmage and should contribute in base defenses quickly.

94. Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech, 5-8⅜, 187 (DNR)

Robertson is a stat-stuffer, with 23 tackles for loss, four sacks, 14 interceptions, 48 passes defensed and two blocked kicks in his career. His size will deter some, but he has rare ball skills in coverage and along the line of scrimmage. Robertson will play immediately on special teams.

95. John Simpson, G, Clemson, 6-4⅛, 321 (5.24)

Simpson might be underrated overall coming into the draft. He's powerful at the point of attack and has quality movement skills. He finds trouble when he's late off the snap, but there's too much potential to let that tip the scales.

96. Lynn Bowden, WR, Kentucky, 5-10⅝, 204 (DNR)

Bowden started the final eight games of 2019 at quarterback and went 6-2. He offers options for a creative mind on offense, and kick return skills. He had three 200-yard rushing games last season and led the team in receiving with 30 receptions for 348 yards. He didn't run at the combine because of a hamstring injury.

97. Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty, 6-4, 223 (4.60)

Gandy-Golden is a difficult matchup because of his size and ability to make space at the line of scrimmage. He had two 200-yard receiving games in 2019 and finished his college career with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

98. McTelvin Agim, DT/DE, Arkansas, 6-2⅝, 309 (4.98)

A 300-pounder with a sub-5.0 40-yard dash gets people's attention. Agim has been one of the more interviewed players by teams in recent weeks. His potential as an upfield player is worth a long look. Started games at end and tackle.

99. Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis, 6-0⅜, 228 (4.39)

Gibson has 77 touches in two seasons combined, but few players made more of their opportunities. He scored a touchdown every 5.5 times he had the ball, and that doesn't include a kick return TD.

100. Davion Taylor, OLB, Colorado, 6-0½, 228 (4.49)

Through the years, No. 100 isn't always the 100th-best player, but someone I believe will succeed. Past No. 100s have included wide receiver Brandon Marshall, defensive tackle Akeem Spence and current Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin. Taylor played a game and a half of high school football because his religion did not permit recreational activities from sunset on Friday to sunset on Saturday. He arrived at Colorado after two years in junior college in Mississippi. He has rare athleticism (10.63 in the 100 meters in junior college), dedication (even though he almost never played in high school, he always practiced), two 60-tackle seasons with the Buffaloes and a eye-popping combine.

Close, but not quite: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon; Damien Lewis, G, LSU; Ben Bartch, T, St. John's (Minnesota); Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA; Matt Peart, T, Connecticut; Saahdiq Charles, T, LSU; Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State; Jason Strowbridge, DT, North Carolina; Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota; Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin; Netane Muti, G, Fresno State; Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue; Alton Robinson, OLB/DE, Syracuse; AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College; Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State.