The NFL draft, on many levels, is about character. Was the prospect a captain on his team? A leader on and off the field? Did he battle through thick and thin?

No one knows more about building character from the ground up than Marvel. We partnered with Marvel to create custom covers of five NFL draft prospects based on character similarities with some of your favorite superheroes.

Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

Hurts is a proven winner who can hurt defenses through the air and on the ground. Having played at Alabama and Oklahoma, his dual allegiances are similar to those of Thor, who protects Midgard (Earth) and his home, Asgard. When Thor launched a new series in 2007, writer J. Michael Straczynski reunited him with his former alter ego, Dr. Donald Blake, in a story that brought Thor back to Earth to save it from a grave danger. The electric cover by superstar artist Olivier Coipel was the perfect image to wrap this famous first issue.

Based on: THOR, Vol. 3, #1 (2007) by Olivier Coipel

Artist Marcio Fiorito, Colorist Carlos Lopez / after THOR, Vol 3 #1 by Olivier Coipel

Dugger is an impact player from a small school, and, like Spider-Man, his amazing elusiveness and agility has him is up for any challenge. Similar to Venom, he comes out of nowhere, adorned in black, to wreak havoc. Secret Wars (1984) is one of the most historic miniseries in comic history. It changed the definition of major-event crossovers in the same way the summer blockbuster changed the film industry. Secret Wars #8 is a landmark issue, as it features Spidey getting the black costume for the first time, which turns out to be (spoiler alert) an alien symbiote who will later merge with Eddie Brock to become VENOM.

Based on: SECRET WARS Vol. 1, #8 (1984) by Mike Zeck

Artist JL Giles, Colorist Chris Sotomayor / after SECRET WARS Vol.1, #8 by Mike Zeck

Swift is a cerebral and decisive running back who is versatile and has a veteran-like understanding of the game, which makes him a natural fit for a Captain America cover homage. Issue #129 is wrapped by a striking and iconic cover from the master, Jack Kirby. Inside is a story written by Stan Lee featuring Captain America and Bucky in WWII action fighting their way into a heavily fortified fortress to silence enemy coastal guns and aid the D-Day invasion.

Based on: Captain America #109 (1969) by Jack Kirby & Syd Shores

Artist. Joey Vazquez / after Captain America #1 by Jack Kirby

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

Brown is all about power, speed and precise efficiency, which is why he is perfectly suited for this Iron Man homage. This iconic Iron Man cover (Vol. 1, #126) is from part seven of what is perhaps Iron Man's most famous story arc, entitled "Demon in a Bottle." Written by David Michelinie, this classic issue sees the demise of Hammer in an epic climax worthy of a James Bond villain.

Based on: Iron Man #126 (1979) by John Romita Jr. and Bob Layton

Artist Mike McKone, Colorist Carlos Lopez / after Iron Man #126 by John Romita Jr. & Bob Layton

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Isaiah Simmons is a disruptive force on the football field who, like Black Panther, uses quickness, intelligence and technical savagery to overcome any challenge he might face. The new Black Panther series relaunched in 2016 behind the legendary creative team of writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and artist Brian Stelfreeze. The result was an instant-classic storyline called "A Nation Under Our Feet" about the nation of Wakanda, known for its vast wealth, advanced technology and warrior traditions. This stellar beginning came with a character-defining cover by Stelfreeze.

Based on: Black Panther #1 (2016) by Brian Stelfreeze