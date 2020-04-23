From selling ice cream, to the NFL? Aussie Dane Roy on draft radars

Dane Roy doesn't hold lofty expectations for his own draft stock going into this the NFL draft this week.

His perspective is humble and hopeful, knowing that for a punter, even one coming of a season where he broke University of Houston Cougars records and finished as a finalist for the Ray Guy Award for college football's best punter, the chances of hearing his named called during seven rounds of picks is slight.

The 31-year-old from Bunyip, Victoria, knows full well that punters are seldom selected in the draft, and are instead more likely to be picked up as an undrafted free agent after the action has died down.

Dane Roy has a very real chance at being picked up by an NFL team, though it might not be at the draft. George Walker/Icon Sportswire

His prospects of making it onto a team, or, at least, a team's practice squad are real, however, after the six-foot-seven country product's agent has heard from a number of NFC teams that could look to bring him in for a shot at making their roster.

"The Falcons, Cowboys, Bears and the Packers are maybe going to extend a lifeline to me... we'll see how we go during the draft and see where my agent wants to take me after that," Roy told ESPN.

Australian punters aren't a new thing to the NFL: Michael Dickson, Cameron Johnston, Jordan Berry and Mitch Wishnowsky are all active in the league; but being the other side of 30 is unique to Roy, who is seeking his first professional contract.

Despite his age, and, with it, a life that includes being an ice-cream salesman and winning a longest punt competition in front of 100,000 fans at the MCG on AFL Grand Final day, NFL teams haven't been put off by the prospect of picking up a 31-year-old; after all, punters are on the field for perhaps just five or six times the entire game.

"If you can do the job you're the right person for the job; if you don't do the job [they'll] just find someone else, regardless of how old they are," Roy said.

The NFL hopeful said this opportunity of a lifetime had come at just the right stage, noting that he might not have been mature enough to take it seriously had his college football chance come sooner.

"I'd be too young to understand what I was about to get into and I wouldn't be taking advantage of the situation that I'm in," he said.

"I know that now I'm not going to let anything slip by without giving it a decent crack."

And with that maturity came the idea to reach out to fellow Aussies in the league, including Pittsburgh Steelers punter Jordan Berry, a six-year veteran in the NFL.

"I had a chat to Jordan about some coaching when I was over in the States," Roy told ESPN.

"I sent him some film and he changed some stuff about the way I hit the ball, and it's actually made me a bit more consistent

"Right at the very start I was like 'if I play my cards right I could end up be in the NFL'. I'm a boy from Bunyip not doing a lot, and then all of a sudden [I could] get thrust into the spotlight and I'm like 'wow this could be an actual, realistic thing'.

"Now I'm even closer to that dream... if I get on a practice squad or a minicamp tryout, if I just do the right thing at the right time I could find myself on a team. It's crazy to think that, but it's awesome at the same time. It just shows you with the right attitude and a bit of luck here and there you can take yourself anywhere."

The build up to this year's draft and free agency hasn't been normal, especially for Roy, who finds himself stuck in Melbourne due to the COVID-19 pandemic while other NFL hopefuls are Stateside, where there, in parts, seems to be a more casual approach to isolation.

Dane Roy during his time at the University of Houston. Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire

And if there were one place a six-foot-seven man doesn't want to find himself during isolation, it's in a cramped one-bedroom apartment.

"It's been a crazy couple of weeks," he said. "[My] original plan was to come back at the start of February, have my bucks day, keep practising with Prokick Australia, work out, and get married as well.

"All of it was going great, got married to a beautiful bride, and had a great day as well. And then about a week after that everything started crumbling to the ground and everything was locked up.

"I'm in a one-bedroom apartment in Prahran, and it's tiny and it's now my gym. I'm finding it hard to lie down and do full body stuff because there's no room. But you've got to make do with the situation you're in and I'm lucky to have a roof over my head."

Roy said it was hard being so far away from teams and scouts, noting that if he was to schedule a meeting he'd prefer to do it in person, to better showcase his personality.

"You want to meet face to face because once I meet people I give off a different vibe than I do on Zoom chats and Facetimes and all that. You want people to see the real you."

It's a personality that proved popular at Houston, where he fought hard to become one of the locker room's DJs after he decided there were "too many terrible songs" being played pre-game.

"I've got a special locker-room playlist. There's some Young Thug on that, some Drake, and there's a few Houston rappers from the 90s, I think it's Fat Pat, [but] I've chucked on some Paul Kelly with All the Dumb Things and a bit of INXS Devil Inside... and there's a few random [Australian] songs in there," he said.

"I'll chuck them on and the guys are like 'what is this?' and I say 'well I just thought I'd try it out just in case you liked it'."

Even though Roy doesn't hold high hopes of having his own name called out throughout the three-day draft, he said he would still be tuning in to see when teammate offensive tackle Josh Jones gets picked, potentially with some homemade chicken nuggets in his lap.

"In previous years gone by during the draft I've been sitting in some classes back in Houston and I'd always have one screen on my computer with the draft, and the other screen with the homework I'm meant to be doing," Roy said.

"I'll definitely be tuned into because I want to see where Jones goes. I reckon he'll be a first round draft pick."