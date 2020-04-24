The Los Angeles Chargers selected Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert with the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NFL draft on Thursday night.

Herbert joins a Chargers team that had a need for a QB. Longtime starter Philip Rivers left this offseason and is now with the Indianapolis Colts. Herbert will now battle Tyrod Taylor to become the Chargers' starter.

"I'm going to do my best to be the best quarterback I can be," Herbert told ESPN. "I'm going to get on it as soon as I can, get the offense down, and continue to work hard. Whether it's in Los Angeles or Eugene I'm going to continue to work hard and do my best."

The big-armed Herbert had been an option for the Dolphins' No. 5 pick, but Miami opted to go with Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Herbert is valued for his prototypical size (6-foot-6¼, 236 pounds), plus his speed (4.68 in the 40-yard dash) and arm strength.

Justin Herbert Player Profile • 32 passing TDs and 3,471 passing yards in 2019, 2nd and 3rd most in Pac-12, respectively

• 6th-highest increase in completion pct. from 2018 to '19 (59% to 67%)*

• 61 passing TDs, 14 INTs over last 2 seasons

• 42 starts T-2nd most by QB since 2016

• Named Senior Bowl MVP (9-12, 83 yards, Pass TD, 0 Int, also 3 rushes for 22 yards)

* Minimum 200 pass attempts

Herbert probably would have been a first-round pick last year, but he opted to remain at Oregon for his senior season.

He saw his production jump across the board, with his completion percentage going from 59% to 67% (the sixth-highest increase in FBS in 2019), his yards per attempt going from 7.8 to 8.1, and his touchdown passes getting a bump (29 to 32) while his interceptions went down (8 to 6).

Overall, he finished the season with 3,471 passing yards (third best in the Pac-12) and 32 passing touchdowns (second best), capping it by being named offensive MVP of the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.

Later that month, Herbert was named the MVP at the Senior Bowl, where he impressed scouts with his demeanor in practices. It helped ease some concerns about his lack of fiery leadership as he went 9-for-12 for 83 passing yards with a TD.

He was also the only one of the top three quarterbacks (Joe Burrow, Tagovailoa, Herbert) to compete at the combine, showing off his strong arm and ability to make NFL throws.

Herbert's intelligence is also an asset. He won the William V. Campbell Award -- also known as the academic Heisman -- in 2019.

Protection will be key. In 2019, Herbert had a 16.3 QBR when pressured, which ranked 42nd in FBS. When under pressure and outside the pocket, he posted an 8.8 QBR (83rd in FBS), and completed 35.5% of passes (65th).

Information from ESPN's Cameron Wolfe was used in this report.