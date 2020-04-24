The Cowboys' offense has a new weapon.

Former Oklahoma star CeeDee Lamb dropped to the 17th pick in Thursday night's NFL draft, and Dallas was there to snag him, giving QB Dak Prescott another talented wideout to join Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

A first-team All-American and a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, Lamb was one of the nation's most productive FBS receivers in 2019, catching 62 passes for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns. His yardage and receiving totals were both fifth best in the nation.

CeeDee Lamb Player Profile • 21.4 yards per reception in 2019, 3rd highest in FBS

• 31 missed tackles forced in 2019, more than any other FBS receiver

• 7 50-yard receptions in 2019, tied for most by an OU player in past 15 seasons (Marquise Brown in 2017, '18; Dede Westbrook in '16)

• 11.1 YAC per reception in 2019, 6th most among receivers in FBS and highest by an OU receiver in past 15 seasons

• 32 receiving TDs in OU career, 2nd most in program history (Ryan Broyles)

Lamb recorded at least 800 receiving yards in each of his three seasons with the Sooners, including more than 1,100 yards in his past two seasons.

At 6-foot-2, 191 pounds, Lamb gives the Cowboys arguably the top big-play threat in this year's draft. His 21.4 yards per reception ranked third in FBS in 2019, and of his 62 receptions, 26 of them went for at least 20 yards.

Lamb also showed a knack for making defenders miss, forcing 31 missed tackles in 2019, the most by any FBS wide receiver, and his 11.1 yards after the catch also were the most of any receiver in the draft this season (minimum 50 catches).

Lamb is the fifth Oklahoma wide receiver to be drafted in the first round, joining Marquise Brown in 2019, Mark Clayton in 2005, Billy Brooks in 1976 and Eddie Hinton in 1969. For his career, his 32 receiving touchdowns and 3,292 receiving yards ranked second and third in Sooners history, respectively.