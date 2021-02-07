Mel Kiper Jr. likens Clemson's Trevor Lawrence to other generational QB prospects, saying there's no doubt he'll be the top pick. (1:34)

It's officially NFL mock draft season as we look toward 2021. Let's kick it off with my preliminary projections for the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, starting with the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1.

This is going to be one of the most interesting drafts since I started covering them more than 40 years ago. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought extraordinary changes to the pre-draft process. There's no NFL combine. Pro days will be limited to teams. Last week's Senior Bowl was the only event where coaches, scouts and front-office execs were able to meet with prospects -- through plexiglass.

A year ago, all the talk was about Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and his rise to the top. There ended up being little drama around the Cincinnati Bengals' pick at No. 1. This year? Well, let's just say the draft starts with the New York Jets at No. 2. There is going to be a lot of drama for the next three months until Round 1 begins April 29.

Let's get into the picks. The draft order for picks 1-30 is set, and we're using ESPN's Football Power Index to project pick Nos. 31 and 32.