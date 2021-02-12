Todd McShay breaks down what he saw from Trevor Lawrence during his pro day at Clemson. (1:43)

On Friday morning, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence -- the expected No. 1 overall pick at the 2021 NFL draft -- held his pro day for scouts and evaluators. I had the opportunity to be there and see him make 52 throws and chat with him a bit after the workout.

The 6-foot-6, 213-pound junior QB opted to have the session ahead of surgery on his left labrum -- his non-throwing shoulder. The procedure is not expected to impact his availability for the beginning of training camp in July. Among the 16 NFL teams in attendance on Friday were the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the opportunity to select Lawrence at No. 1 this April.

Here are some of my big takeaways from the pro day workout and what comes next for the talented quarterback.

