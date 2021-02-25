Mel Kiper dives into who should go first in the NFL draft between Devonta Smith and JaMarr Chase and discusses his high expectations for Kyle Pitts. (3:20)

My second mock for the 2021 NFL draft includes a first. This is the first time in my history of doing mock drafts that I'm going to project trades in my projection of picks 1-32.

I've always stayed away because it's impossible to know how teams will maneuver -- and what offers they could get -- but this quarterback class is too good. I wanted to find fits for the top five in the class. So after I waived the no-trades clause for Todd McShay's latest mock draft, I figured it was time to make a few deals myself. You'll find explanations for all three of my deals below.

Normally at this time we'd be headed to the NFL combine to watch prospects compete. Now we'll settle for the testing numbers at pro days. It's a unique year, but all 32 teams have to make due and so do I.

Let's get into my predictions for the top 32 picks in the draft, which begins April 29. As I've said before, the New York Jets have several options with the No. 2 pick, and I expect stiff competition from teams trying to move up to that spot. I have a trade that I think works for both teams. Check out our SportsCenter Special: Mel Kiper's NFL Mock Draft 2.0 at 5 p.m. ET today on ESPN2 and the ESPN app. Here we go:

