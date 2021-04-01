Greg McElroy looks at Mac Jones' ability to deal with on-field adversity in explaining why he would take him over Justin Fields. (1:25)

It's finally April. The 2021 NFL draft is nearly here, with Round 1 on April 29. Free agency has cleared up team needs a little bit, and pro day workouts are giving scouts one last on-field look at this talented class of prospects.

Round 1 is already getting a shake-up, with the San Francisco 49ers moving up to No. 3, the Philadelphia Eagles sliding down to No. 12 and the Miami Dolphins settling in at No. 6 after trades with both of the aforementioned teams. Whom do the Niners have their eyes on? And how might the Dolphins use their four selections over the first two rounds? There is still time for all 32 NFL teams to settle their personal draft boards and focus in on the players they might target with their selections, but the picture is certainly -- albeit slowly -- becoming more clear as draft day approaches.

So as we flip the calendar to draft month, it's time for another mock draft. But this time, I'm going two rounds deep, predicting the first 64 picks of the draft. And in what is quickly becoming a norm for this year's mocks, I have multiple projected trades atop the board, even after last week's wild first-round swaps. Who moves up the board? Who lands one of the seven quarterbacks I have going in the first two rounds? Here's how I'm projecting Rounds 1 and 2 of the 2021 draft, starting with the Jaguars at No. 1.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Lawrence is the best quarterback prospect I've seen in nearly a decade, and the Jaguars obviously want a game-changer under center as the Urban Meyer era begins. But can they surround the Clemson QB with talent? Jacksonville signed Marvin Jones Jr. in free agency to pair with James Robinson, DJ Chark Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr. in what should be a much-improved offense, but also remember that the Jags have 10 picks, including three more over the first two rounds. Stay tuned!