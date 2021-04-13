Mel Kiper Jr. explains why the Patriots might trade up with the Cowboys to draft Justin Fields at No. 10 in his latest mock draft. (1:02)

The 2021 NFL draft is quickly approaching, and most of the pro days are over. Teams are starting to lock in their rankings. That means it's time for an updated mock draft with everything I'm hearing two weeks out from Round 1 on April 29.

I'm expanding this projection to the first two rounds -- I'm making predictions for picks 1-64. That means I'll hit 31 teams this time, with the Seahawks and Rams both missing their first-round pick due to trades. The Texans are the lone team that doesn't have a pick in Rounds 1 or 2.

I have two more trades in this mock draft, one for a team that desperately needs its franchise quarterback and another to get one of the best prospects I've ever graded at his position. You might be surprised.

I'm still tinkering with my Big Board and position rankings, and my final update will come out just before the start of the draft. My pal Todd McShay just made a big update to his rankings as well.

Since I did my Mock Draft 3.0, the Jets traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Panthers, and the 49ers, Dolphins and Eagles made two trades to shake up the first round. The No. 3 pick, with San Francisco surely moving up to take a quarterback, is extremely interesting. For more of my analysis, check out our SportsCenter Special: Mel Kiper's NFL Mock Draft 4.0, on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the ESPN App. Here we go: