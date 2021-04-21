Zach Wilson among top NFL draft prospects who started as an overlooked college football recruit

Take a look at the highlights from Zach Wilson at BYU as the QB prepares to be a top pick in the NFL draft. (1:51)

The 2021 NFL draft is right around the corner and is filled with several headliners who have lived up to their great promise.

While a lot of the Day 1 selections will be former five-stars and highly recruited prospects like Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, there will be ample picks who were less heralded with intriguing storylines, like FCS QB Trey Lance.

The unknown variables when making projections on high school prospects can be mind-boggling, as I often kid with my colleague Todd McShay. Let's look back on six overlooked high school prospects who should hear their names called within the first two rounds of the draft next week.

QB Zach Wilson

BYU Cougars

2018 ESPN recruiting ranking: Three stars

ESPN NFL draft prospect ranking: 4

Grade 78 is on the high end of our three-star scale, which reflected Wilson's level of recruitment fairly accurately. He was recruited by Boise State, California, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon State, Syracuse, Utah State, Hawaii, Fresno State, Nevada, Rice, Idaho, Weber State and Colorado State, so while he was a high-profile player on the West Coast, he was not as physically advanced in high school as he became over the course of 30 starts in Provo.