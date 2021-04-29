Dan Orlovsky explains what the Panthers trading Teddy Bridgewater means for the NFL draft, as well as how the acquisition of Bridgewater affects the Broncos. (0:39)

Finally, the 2021 NFL draft is here. After months of evaluating prospects and predicting what will happen, we can now just sit back and see how it unfolds tonight. Well, almost.

First, before the Jaguars are on the clock, I'm projecting all 32 selections of the first round one last time. Remember, these predictions are based on what I think a team will do, rather than what I think it should do.

There is still much up for debate regarding how the draft will play out. But this much we know for sure: The class is loaded with talent, and numerous potential stars are ready to make an impact on an NFL roster. That starts with an exciting quarterback group, headlined by five potential franchise starters. But where will all the best prospects end up tonight, and which teams will draft new QBs with their first-round picks?

Here is my final projection of the opening 32 picks, starting with an obvious one.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

New coach Urban Meyer gets to make the easiest pick of the night and start his tenure in Jacksonville with a once-in-a-decade quarterback prospect driving his offense. Lawrence's big arm, pocket mobility and quick release perfectly fit Meyer's offensive scheme. Watch for the Jaguars to spend a chunk of their nine remaining picks -- which include four more in the first 65 selections -- on protection and pass-catchers for their new signal-caller.