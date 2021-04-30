The first round of the 2021 NFL draft provided some twists and turns on draft boards right near the top, with Trey Lance being the San Francisco 49ers' selection at No. 3 overall.
Lance was among five quarterbacks taken in the first round -- joining Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars), Zach Wilson (Jets), Justin Fields (Bears) and Mac Jones (Patriots) -- while some other young QBs around the league have some new wide receivers to whom to throw, or some new offensive linemen to help protect them.
Thursday was also a night of reunions:
LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will be back with Joe Burrow for the Bengals.
Alabama's Jaylen Waddle and Tua Tagovailoa will be making magic with the Dolphins.
Fellow Crimson Tide WR DeVonta Smith joins old teammate Jalen Hurts with the Eagles.
Travis Etienne won't spend too much time away from Lawrence, as the Jags traded back into the bottom of the round to draft him No. 25.
How will Round 2 play out on Friday night, with a number of potential Day 1 starters still available? It's full of unpredictability, so this is a projection of what could happen if every team drafts based purely on fit: