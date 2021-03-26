        <
        >

          NFL draft order for 2021: Who picks when, including all 259 picks over seven rounds

          play
          What Eagles & Dolphins swapping picks means for Hurts, Tua (1:15)

          Marcus Spears reacts to the Dolphins and Eagles swapping picks in the 2021 NFL draft. (1:15)

          Mar 26, 2021
          • ESPN staff

          The 2021 NFL draft will take place in Cleveland, with the first round on April 29. Rounds 2 and 3 will be on April 30, while Rounds 4 through 7 will be on May 1. The draft will be broadcast on ESPN and the ESPN App.

          What follows is the full pick order for all seven rounds of the draft. The draft will start with the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 overall and conclude with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 259 nearly 48 hours later. Be sure to get ready for the draft with all of our newest prep content, including mock drafts and rankings from our analysts.

          There are two teams forfeiting draft picks this year. The New England Patriots forfeit their third-round pick because of their filming of the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline in 2019, and the Minnesota Vikings forfeit their seventh-round pick because of a salary-cap violation. The Philadelphia Eagles have the most picks (11), while the Seattle Seahawks have the fewest with three.

          Here is the full seven-round draft order, from No. 1 to No. 259.

          Round 1

          1. Jacksonville Jaguars
          2. New York Jets
          3. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami Dolphins via Houston Texans)
          4. Atlanta Falcons
          5. Cincinnati Bengals
          6. Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles)
          7. Detroit Lions
          8. Carolina Panthers
          9. Denver Broncos
          10. Dallas Cowboys
          11. New York Giants
          12. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins via San Francisco 49ers)
          13. Los Angeles Chargers
          14. Minnesota Vikings
          15. New England Patriots
          16. Arizona Cardinals
          17. Las Vegas Raiders
          18. Miami Dolphins
          19. Washington Football Team
          20. Chicago Bears
          21. Indianapolis Colts
          22. Tennessee Titans
          23. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
          24. Pittsburgh Steelers
          25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
          26. Cleveland Browns
          27. Baltimore Ravens
          28. New Orleans Saints
          29. Green Bay Packers
          30. Buffalo Bills
          31. Kansas City Chiefs
          32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Round 2

          33. Jacksonville Jaguars
          34. New York Jets
          35. Atlanta Falcons
          36. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)
          37. Philadelphia Eagles
          38. Cincinnati Bengals
          39. Carolina Panthers
          40. Denver Broncos
          41. Detroit Lions
          42. New York Giants
          43. San Francisco 49ers
          44. Dallas Cowboys
          45. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota Vikings)
          46. New England Patriots
          47. Los Angeles Chargers
          48. Las Vegas Raiders
          49. Arizona Cardinals
          50. Miami Dolphins
          51. Washington Football Team
          52. Chicago Bears
          53. Tennessee Titans
          54. Indianapolis Colts
          55. Pittsburgh Steelers
          56. Seattle Seahawks
          57. Los Angeles Rams
          58. Baltimore Ravens
          59. Cleveland Browns
          60. New Orleans Saints
          61. Buffalo Bills
          62. Green Bay Packers
          63. Kansas City Chiefs
          64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Round 3

          65. Jacksonville Jaguars
          66. New York Jets
          67. Houston Texans
          68. Atlanta Falcons
          69. Cincinnati Bengals
          70. Philadelphia Eagles
          71. Denver Broncos
          72. Detroit Lions
          73. Carolina Panthers
          74. Washington Football Team (from San Francisco 49ers)
          75. Dallas Cowboys
          76. New York Giants
          77. Los Angeles Chargers
          78. Minnesota Vikings
          79. Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona Cardinals)
          80. Las Vegas Raiders
          81. Miami Dolphins
          82. Washington Football Team
          83. Chicago Bears
          84. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis Colts)
          85. Tennessee Titans
          86. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
          87. Pittsburgh Steelers
          88. Los Angeles Rams
          89. Cleveland Browns
          90. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens)
          91. Cleveland Browns (from New Orleans Saints)
          92. Green Bay Packers
          93. Buffalo Bills
          94. Kansas City Chiefs
          95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
          96. New England Patriots*
          97. Los Angeles Chargers*
          98. New Orleans Saints*
          99. Dallas Cowboys*
          100. Tennessee Titans*
          101. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)*
          102. San Francisco 49ers*
          103. Los Angeles Rams*
          104. Baltimore Ravens*
          105. New Orleans Saints*

          Round 4

          106. Jacksonville Jaguars
          107. New York Jets
          108. Atlanta Falcons
          109. Houston Texans
          110. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles)
          111. Cincinnati Bengals
          112. Detroit Lions
          113. Carolina Panthers
          114. Denver Broncos
          115. Dallas Cowboys
          116. New York Giants
          117. San Francisco 49ers
          118. Los Angeles Chargers
          119. Minnesota Vikings
          120. New England Patriots
          121. Las Vegas Raiders
          122. New England Patriots (from Arizona Cardinals through Houston Texans)
          123. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)
          124. Washington Football Team
          125. Minnesota Vikings (from Chicago Bears)
          126. Tennessee Titans
          127. Indianapolis Colts
          128. Pittsburgh Steelers
          129. Seattle Seahawks
          130. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
          131. Baltimore Ravens
          132. Cleveland Browns
          133. New Orleans Saints
          134. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills)
          135. Green Bay Packers
          136. Kansas City Chiefs
          137. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
          138. Dallas Cowboys*
          139. New England Patriots*
          140. Pittsburgh Steelers*
          141. Los Angeles Rams*
          142. Green Bay Packers*
          143. Minnesota Vikings*
          144. Kansas City Chiefs*

          Round 5

          145. Jacksonville Jaguars
          146. New York Jets
          147. Houston Texans
          148. Atlanta Falcons
          149. Cincinnati Bengals
          150. Philadelphia Eagles
          151. Carolina Panthers
          152. Denver Broncos
          153. Detroit Lions
          154. New York Jets (from New York Giants)
          155. San Francisco 49ers
          156. Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles via Dallas Cowboys)
          157. Minnesota Vikings
          158. Houston Texans (from New England Patriots)
          159. Los Angeles Chargers
          160. Arizona Cardinals
          161. Buffalo Bills (from Las Vegas Raiders)
          162. Las Vegas Raiders (from Miami Dolphins)
          163. Washington Football Team
          164. Chicago Bears
          165. Indianapolis Colts
          166. Tennessee Titans
          167. Las Vegas Raiders (from Seattle Seahawks)
          168. Minnesota Vikings (from Pittsburgh Steelers through Baltimore Ravens)
          169. Cleveland Browns (from Los Angeles Rams)
          170. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Cleveland Browns)
          171. Baltimore Ravens
          172. San Francisco 49ers (from New Orleans Saints)
          173. Green Bay Packers
          174. Buffalo Bills
          175. Kansas City Chiefs
          176. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
          177. New England Patriots*
          178. Green Bay Packers*
          179. Dallas Cowboys*
          180. San Francisco 49ers*
          181. Kansas City Chiefs*
          182. Atlanta Falcons*
          183. Atlanta Falcons*
          184. Baltimore Ravens*

          Round 6

          185. Los Angeles Chargers (from Jacksonville Jaguars through Tennessee Titans)
          186. New York Jets
          187. Atlanta Falcons
          188. New England Patriots (from Houston Texans)
          189. Philadelphia Eagles
          190. Cincinnati Bengals
          191. Denver Broncos
          192. Dallas Cowboys (from Detroit Lions)
          193. New York Jets (from Carolina Panthers)
          194. San Francisco 49ers
          195. Houston Texans (from Dallas Cowboys through New England Patriots)
          196. New York Giants
          197. New England Patriots
          198. Los Angeles Chargers
          199. Minnesota Vikings
          200. Las Vegas Raiders
          201. New York Giants (from Arizona Cardinals)
          202. Cincinnati Bengals (from Miami Dolphins through Houston Texans)
          203. Houston Texans (from Washington Football Team through Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins)
          204. Chicago Bears
          205. Tennessee Titans
          206. Indianapolis Colts
          207. Kansas City Chiefs (from Pittsburgh Steelers through Miami Dolphins)
          208. Chicago Bears (from Seattle Seahawks through Miami Dolphins)
          209. Los Angeles Rams
          210. Baltimore Ravens
          211. Cleveland Browns
          212. Houston Texans (from New Orleans Saints)
          213. Buffalo Bills
          214. Green Bay Packers
          215. Tennessee Titans (from Kansas City Chiefs)
          216. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
          217. Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
          218. New Orleans Saints*
          219. Atlanta Falcons*
          220. Green Bay Packers*
          221. Chicago Bears*
          222. Carolina Panthers*
          223. Minnesota Vikings*
          224. Philadelphia Eagles*
          225. Philadelphia Eagles*
          226. Carolina Panthers*
          227. Dallas Cowboys*
          228. Chicago Bears*

          Round 7

          229. New Orleans Saints (from Jacksonville Jaguars)
          230. San Francisco 49ers (from New York Jets)
          231. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)
          232. Tennessee Titans (from Atlanta Falcons through Miami Dolphins)
          233. Houston Texans (from Cincinnati Bengals)
          234. Philadelphia Eagles
          235. Cincinnati Bengals (from Detroit Lions through Seattle Seahawks)
          236. Buffalo Bills (from Carolina Panthers)
          237. Denver Broncos
          238. Dallas Cowboys
          239. Denver Broncos (from New York Giants)
          240. Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco 49ers)
          241. Los Angeles Chargers
          242. New England Patriots
          243. Arizona Cardinals
          244. Washington Football Team (from Las Vegas Raiders)
          245. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Miami Dolphins)
          246. Washington Football Team
          247. Arizona Cardinals (from Chicago Bears through Las Vegas Raiders)
          248. Indianapolis Colts
          249. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tennessee Titans)
          250. Seattle Seahawks
          251. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
          252. Los Angeles Rams
          253. Denver Broncos (from Cleveland Browns)
          254. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Baltimore Ravens)
          255. New Orleans Saints
          256. Green Bay Packers
          257. Cleveland Browns (from Buffalo Bills)
          258. Miami Dolphins (from Kansas City Chiefs)
          259. Tampa Bay Buccaneers