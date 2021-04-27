All 29 times that NFL teams traded up to draft a quarterback

Field Yates says Trey Lance has a higher ceiling than Mac Jones and believes Lance is a better fit for the Patriots. (1:04)

Why the Patriots should trade up for Trey Lance over Mac Jones (1:04)

In the common draft era, teams have traded up in the first round to select a quarterback on 29 occasions.

It's called "getting your guy."

Sometimes it has changed the trajectory of franchises. Other times it has cost front-office personnel their jobs.

Trading up for a QB has become de rigueur. Of the 29 trades, 25 have come in the past 20 years. It's believed the San Francisco 49ers will become trade No. 30, as they have moved up from No. 12 in the first round to No. 3, presumably for a QB in this draft class.

Ultimately, whoever makes the pick had better feel extremely comfortable, because trading up comes at a premium. There have been 25 trades up for a first-round QB involving solely draft picks, and in all 25 instances the team trading up overpaid, strictly in terms of draft pick value, according to ESPN draft pick valuations. Six of the past 12 teams to move up have overpaid the equivalent of a first-round pick.

No one is concerned about what the Kansas City Chiefs gave up to get Patrick Mahomes in 2017. Nearly everyone along the shores of Lake Michigan has some choice words for what the Chicago Bears surrendered to get Mitchell Trubisky in that same draft, however.

Here is a look at each of those 29 deals, starting with the most recent:

Note: This list does not include trading up for QBs centered around player compensation as opposed to high draft picks.

1. Packers pull a surprise for Jordan Love (2020)

The trade: Green Bay sends its first-round pick (No. 30) and a fourth-round pick to Miami for its first-round pick (No. 26).

The skinny: It wasn't a steep price to move up four picks, but you can hang on to a first-round pick for only five years. The clock is ticking.

2. Jets go get Sam Darnold (2018)

The trade: New York sends its first-round pick (No. 6), two second-round picks and a second-round pick in 2019 to Indianapolis for the Colts' first-round pick (No. 3).

The skinny: Three second-rounders to move up three spots is a steep price. Darnold recently was traded to Carolina after compiling a 13-25 record in his three seasons in the Big Apple.

3. Bills get Josh Allen (2018)

The trade: Buffalo sends its first-round pick (No. 12) and two second-round picks to Tampa Bay for the Buccaneers' first-round pick (No. 7).

The skinny: The Bills are coming off their first divisional title and playoff victory since 1995, and Allen has gotten better in each of his three seasons.

Josh Allen led the Bills to their first AFC East title in 25 years in 2020. AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

4. Cardinals acquire Josh Rosen (2018)

The trade: Arizona sends its first-round pick (No. 15), a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick to the Raiders for their first-round pick (No. 10).

The skinny: The Cardinals gave Rosen 13 starts as a rookie and the results were disastrous: a 3-10 record, 11 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions. They traded him to Miami the following offseason.

5. Ravens swoop in for Lamar Jackson (2018)

The trade: Baltimore sends a second-round pick, a fourth-round pick and a 2019 second-round pick to the Eagles for their first-round pick (No. 32) and a fourth-round pick.

The skinny: The Ravens committed to utilizing Jackson's rushing ability and improvisational skills. The results? Postseason appearances in each of the Louisville product's three seasons, including a division title in 2019.

6. Bears decide on Mitchell Trubisky (2017)

The trade: Chicago sends its first-round pick (No. 3 overall), a third-round pick, a fourth-round pick and a 2018 third-round pick to San Francisco for the 49ers' first-round pick (No. 2 overall).

The skinny: The Bears gave up three draft picks to move up one spot and draft Trubisky, with Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson still on the board. If you listen closely you can hear palms hitting foreheads in the Windy City.

7. Chiefs strike gold with Patrick Mahomes (2017)

The trade: Kansas City sends its first-round pick (No. 27 overall), a third-round pick and a 2018 first-round pick to Buffalo for the Bills' first-round pick (No. 10 overall).

The skinny: The move already has led to one Super Bowl title and another Super Bowl appearance. Mahomes is 38-8 as a starter, and his résumé includes one MVP and three Pro Bowl selections. All for the cost of a third-rounder and a 2018 first-rounder that was 22nd overall. Every team would make that trade 100% of the time.

Patrick Mahomes already has an NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP on his résumé. David Eulitt/Getty Images

8. Texans make a move for Deshaun Watson (2017)

The trade: Houston sends its first-round pick (No. 25) in 2017 and its 2018 first-rounder to Cleveland for the Browns' first-round pick (No. 12).

The skinny: Prior to the 2020 season Watson was 24-13 as a starter and had led the Texans to the postseason twice. He led the NFL in passing yards in 2020 and set career highs in completion percentage, yards and TD passes, but Houston imploded and went 4-12. Now Watson is the subject of more than 20 lawsuits alleging sexual assault. To speculate on his future would be folly.

9. Rams trade six picks to net Jared Goff (2016)

The trade: The Rams send their first-round pick (No. 15 overall), two second-round picks, a third-round pick, a first-round pick in 2017 and a third-round pick in 2017 to Tennessee for the Titans' first-round pick (No. 1 overall), a fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick.

The skinny: The relationship between Goff and coach Sean McVay deteriorated during the 2020 season and after to the point he was shipped to Detroit in return for Matthew Stafford. Goff started all 69 games in which he played in Los Angeles and posted a 42-27 record. The Rams made the playoffs in three of Goff's five seasons, and he passed for 107 TDs with 55 interceptions.

10. Eagles position themselves for Carson Wentz (2016)

The trade: The Eagles send their first-round pick (No. 8 overall), a third-round pick, a fourth-round pick, a 2017 first-round pick and a 2018 second-round pick to Cleveland for its first-round pick (No. 2 overall) and a 2017 fourth-round pick.

The skinny: The Eagles essentially gave up a first-, second- and third-rounder to move up six spots and draft Wentz. In the short term it looked great. Wentz was 11-2 as a starter in his second year in 2017, and the Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl that season after he was injured. But by the 2020 season, Wentz's career had been beset by injuries and his relationship with coach Doug Pederson had soured. He was traded to the Colts this offseason, where Wentz will look to resurrect his career and reputation under Frank Reich, the offensive coordinator for the Eagles during the 2017 season.

11. Broncos roll dice on Paxton Lynch (2016)

The trade: Denver sends its first-round pick (No. 31 overall) and a third-round pick to Seattle for the Seahawks' first-round pick (No. 26 overall).

The skinny: It wasn't particularly costly, but Lynch was a bust. He started only four games over two seasons (1-3 record) and is no longer in the league.

12. Browns snag the mercurial Johnny Manziel (2014)

The trade: Cleveland sends its first-round pick (No. 26 overall) and a third-round pick to Philadelphia for the Eagles' first-round pick (No. 22 overall).

The skinny: Manziel appeared in 14 games over two seasons with eight starts. He went 2-6. He never played in the NFL again after the 2015 season.

13. Vikings finagle a deal for Teddy Bridgewater (2014)

The trade: Minnesota sends a second-round pick (No. 40 overall) and a fourth-round pick to Seattle for the Seahawks' first-round pick (No. 32 overall).

The skinny: This deal looked pretty good after two years in which Bridgewater went 17-11 as a starter and led the Vikings to the playoffs in 2015. But a devastating knee injury in training camp before the start of the 2016 season derailed Bridgewater's career. He finally became a full-time starter again last season in Carolina, but he went 4-11 as a starter and the Panthers now have acquired Sam Darnold.

14. Washington jumps to grab Robert Griffin III (2013)

The trade: Washington sends its first-round pick (No. 6 overall), a second-round pick and first-round picks in 2013 and 2014 to Los Angeles for the Rams' first-round pick (No. 2 overall).

The skinny: Washington mortgaged its future for the Heisman Trophy winner from Baylor, and in his rookie season under Mike Shanahan it looked pretty good. Griffin was Offensive Rookie of the Year after going 9-6 as a starter with 3,200 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions and another 815 rushing yards with seven touchdowns. Washington made the playoffs, but it was there that Griffin suffered a serious leg injury. He did return to start 13 games in 2013, but he never returned to his previous glory. In 27 NFL starts since his rookie season, Griffin is just 7-20. The Redskins released him in March 2016.

Robert Griffin III was sensational in his first season in Washington, earning Rookie of the Year honors. AP Photo/Matt Strasen

15. Jaguars get Blaine Gabbert (2011)

The trade: Jacksonville sends its first-round pick (No. 16 overall) and a second-round pick to Washington for its first-round pick (No. 10 overall).

The skinny: Someone once wanted Gabbert this badly. He spent three seasons with the Jaguars and went 5-22 as a starter. He has managed to remain in the league as a backup.

16. Broncos put faith in Tim Tebow (2010)

The trade: Denver trades a second-round pick (No. 43 overall), a third-round pick and a fourth-round pick to Baltimore for the Ravens' first-round pick (No. 25 overall).

The skinny: Remember Tim Tebow? Has it been that long? The Broncos never really committed to the left-hander, who made 14 starts and went 8-6, including 7-4 in 2011 when Denver made the postseason and stunned Pittsburgh behind Tebow in the wild-card round. Alas, the Heisman Trophy winner from Florida never found his niche and was out of the league for good by 2013.

17. Jets secure the "San-chise" (2009)

The trade: The Jets send their first-round pick (No. 17 overall), a second-round pick and players Kenyon Coleman, Brett Ratliff and Abram Elam to Cleveland for the Browns' first-round pick (No. 5 overall).

The skinny: Mark Sanchez hung around the league for eight seasons over 10 years and did finish with a winning record as a starter (37-36) and with the Jets (32-29). But his numbers were mostly pedestrian: He finished his career with more interceptions (89) than touchdown passes (86).

18. Buccaneers get Josh Freeman (2009)

The trade: Tampa Bay sends its first-round pick (No. 19 overall) and a sixth-round pick to Cleveland for the Browns' first-round pick (No. 17 overall).

The skinny: The price was minimal, and Freeman had a couple of decent seasons in Tampa. In his second year he guided the Bucs to a 10-6 mark and he passed for 25 touchdowns with only six interceptions. But his relationship with the team soured in the final year of his rookie contract, and the Bucs released him five games into the 2013 season. At the time he was the franchise's leader in career touchdown passes.

19. Ravens land Joe Flacco (2008)

ESPN Draft Challenge Answer questions on the 2021 NFL draft for a chance to win $110,000! Make Your Picks

The trade: Baltimore sends its first-round pick (No. 26 overall), a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to Houston for the Texans' first-round pick (No. 18 overall).

The skinny: Flacco, elite or not, helped the Ravens win a Super Bowl. He was spectacular in the 2012 postseason with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions in four games, earning Super Bowl MVP honors. Baltimore let him walk after 11 seasons; he started all 163 games in which he appeared for the Ravens, going 96-67.

20. Browns get Brady Quinn (2007)

The trade: Cleveland trades its second-round pick (No. 36 overall) and first-round pick in 2008 to Dallas for the Cowboys' first-round pick (No. 22 overall).

The skinny: The Notre Dame product was a bust, starting only 12 games over three seasons and going 3-9.

21. Broncos roll dice on Jay Cutler (2006)

The trade: Denver sends its first-round pick (No. 15 overall) and a third-round pick to the Rams for their first-round pick (No. 11 overall).

The skinny: Cutler had a cannon for an arm but never seemed to embrace the leadership role expected of a franchise quarterback. He played three seasons in Denver before the Broncos traded him to the Bears. His career numbers are hardly embarrassing (35,000-plus passing yards, 227 touchdowns, 160 interceptions); he just never won a lot and was too aloof for most.

22. Washington lands Jason Campbell (2005)

The trade: Washington sends its third-round pick, a 2006 first-round pick and a 2006 fourth-round pick to Denver for the Broncos' first-round pick (No. 25 overall).

The skinny: Campbell was a serviceable QB. He made 52 starts in four seasons with Washington, going 20-32.

23. Bills slide up for J.P. Losman (2004)

The trade: Buffalo sends its second-round pick (No. 43 overall), a fourth-round pick, a fifth-round pick and a 2005 first-round pick to Dallas for the Cowboys' first-round pick (No. 22 overall).

The skinny: Buffalo got fleeced. It swapped four draft picks for one, and Losman didn't pan out. He went 10-23 as a starter over his five seasons in Orchard Park.

24. Ravens nab Kyle Boller (2003)

The trade: Baltimore sent its second-round pick (No. 41 overall) and a 2004 first-round pick to New England for the Patriots' first-round pick (No. 19 overall).

The skinny: Boller lasted five seasons in Baltimore, compiling a 20-22 record. He never had more than 13 TD passes in a season.

25. Falcons go big for Michael Vick (2001)

The trade: Atlanta sends wide receiver/returner Tim Dwight, its first-round pick (No. 5 overall), a third-round pick and a 2002 second-round pick to the Chargers for their first-round pick (No. 1 overall).

The skinny: Vick might have been ahead of his time when you consider how dual-threat quarterbacks have been embraced in recent years. How best to describe his tenure in Atlanta: spectacular curiosity? He had two seasons in which he rushed for more than 900 yards. He made 67 starts for the Falcons, compiling a mark of 38-28-1 before his tenure came to an ignominious halt.

Michael Vick had some spectacular moments with the Falcons before running afoul of the league's personal conduct policy. Elsa/Getty Images

26. Chargers gamble on Ryan Leaf (1998)

The trade: The Chargers send their first-round pick (No. 3 overall), a second-round pick, a 1999 third-round pick and players Eric Metcalf and Patrick Sapp to the Cardinals for their first-round pick (No. 2 overall).

The skinny: Leaf's flameout in the league has been well documented, but at the time plenty of teams wanted him.

27. Colts are sold on Jeff George (1990)

The trade: Indianapolis sends All-Pro guard Chris Hinton, wide receiver Andre Rison, a fifth-round pick and a 1991 first-round pick to Atlanta for the Falcons' first-round pick (No. 1 overall), a fourth-round pick and a 1991 conditional pick (second round if Colts 1991 first-round pick sent to Falcons is 1-4, third round if pick is 5-12; the pick was not exercised).

The skinny: George's arm talent kept him in the league for 12 seasons, but he made only 124 starts, including 49 with the team that drafted him. He was 14-35 with the Colts.

28. Chiefs get Steve Fuller (1979)

The trade: Kansas City sent a second-round pick (No. 31 overall) and a 1980 second-round pick to the Houston Oilers for their first-round pick (No. 23 overall).

The skinny: Fuller was the primary starter for the Chiefs in his first two seasons. He was 13-18 in four seasons in Kansas City and never passed for more than 10 TDs in a season.

29. Falcons land Steve Bartkowski (1975)

The trade: Atlanta sends its first-round pick (No. 3 overall) and perennial Pro Bowl right tackle George Kunz to the Colts for their first-round pick (No. 1 overall) and a sixth-round pick.

The skinny: The price for the first move up to get a quarterback, at No. 1 overall no less, wasn't nearly as steep as it would be today. Bartkowski wasn't overly special, nor was he anywhere near the worst QB on this list. He made two Pro Bowls and helped Atlanta reach the postseason three times in 11 seasons.

The ESPN Sports & Information Group provided the trade information for this story.