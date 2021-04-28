Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay respond to a question about why Justin Fields is projected to fall below Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones and Zach Wilson. (2:52)

What can Lawrence, Jones or Wilson do that Fields can't? (2:52)

Round 1 of the 2021 NFL draft kicks off in Cleveland on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, and Rounds 2-7 will follow on Friday and Saturday. The Jacksonville Jaguars will pick first and have the opportunity to land Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, considered the best QB prospect of the past decade by many. He is one of five signal-callers in the class thought to be elite talents and future franchise starters. The class is also stacked with other offensive playmakers and impact defenders.

Whether you've been following along closely for months and have been logging time with the game tape or you're just catching up now and learning about whom your favorite NFL team might be adding to its roster, we have you covered. We'll walk you through the full 259-pick draft order and all 32 teams' needs and outlook for the three-day event. Our NFL draft analysts -- Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay -- have their latest rankings, mock drafts, evaluations and more. We will introduce you to some of the most interesting prospects with profiles and detailed looks into their skill sets. And to bring you up to speed on the latest, our insiders break down the buzz around the league.

It's all here -- and more -- for this year's draft.

ESPN DraftCast | Best available

When and where is the draft?

Round 1: Thursday, April 29, at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network)

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 30, at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network)

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, May 1, at 12 p.m. ET (ESPN with ABC simulcast, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network)

First Draft Podcast Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay break down the 2021 NFL draft.

• First Draft podcast »

The 2021 draft will be in Cleveland. There will be a select number of prospects, fans and media in attendance. Among the players who will be on-site are Alabama QB Mac Jones, LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Penn State inside linebacker Micah Parsons. Teams will be working with a virtual setup, like they did during the 2020 draft, and the Rams even decided to create a Malibu beach house war room for the weekend.

When is every team picking?

There will be 259 picks in this year's draft, and the Jaguars have the first pick. The Eagles have the most picks in the entire draft with 11, while the Seahawks have by far the fewest with just three.