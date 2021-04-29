NFL draft 2021 -- Rumors of potential picks, trades, and moves

The 2021 NFL draft is here (8 p.m. ET Thursday on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App). After many mock drafts, trades, and hours of preparation, it's time to pick.

According to San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch, the 49ers have attended 176 college games and practices, conducted 400 Zoom calls, interviewed 600 players and attended 128 separate pro days to be able to make its selection with the No. 3 overall pick.

That's a lot.

We're hours away from the Jacksonville Jaguars kicking off the festivities with the top pick. They are expected to select Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, while the New York Jets, with the No. 2 pick, seem set on BYU QB Zach Wilson. After that, things get interesting and a lot can happen before those picks.

Here are the latest rumors as well as the buzz from ESPN's NFL reporters:

The Eagles have been active this week with phone calls on a potential move-up. Multiple teams in that range think Philly might be trying to get ahead of Dallas for one of the top corners. Some NFC East jockeying going on. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 29, 2021

Multiple teams are expected to contact the 49ers today to inquire about the availability of QB Jimmy Garoppolo, per sources. But as of early this morning, the chances of him being traded are, in the words of one source, "remote." Let's see if anything changes in next 72 hours. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

While Atlanta considers all options at No. 4, many around the league expect them to take Kyle Pitts at No. 4 absent a massive offer in a trade-back. https://t.co/WrUd9WKbHW — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 28, 2021

Had a source who had contact with Atlanta throughout the process suggest last night he thought Falcons would go Trey Lance if Mac Jones was selected by 49ers. Mock drafts could be dust by No. 4 ... which would be great for the Giants.



So much rests on the fate of the QBs. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 29, 2021

Alijah Vera-Tucker is a sneaky name to watch tonight. Very highly regarded by teams, including the Giants. Will he go higher than expected? These are the kind of things that make tonight so much fun. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 29, 2021

NFL Draft starts tonight, and here's a Patriots primer: QB plans fuel intrigue, but importance for franchise goes beyond that spot. https://t.co/yVuGxeht2S — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 29, 2021

play 1:22 Would Trey Lance be a good fit with the 49ers? Ryan Clark breaks down how quarterback Trey Lance would succeed with Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers.