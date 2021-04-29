        <
          NFL draft 2021 prospects are red carpet ready

          Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders once said: "If you look good, you feel good If you feel good, you play good." The prospects of the 2021 NFL draft did their best to embody Primetime's slogan. From Trevor Lawrence's citrus-lined suit Jacket to Patrick Surtain's video game-inspired bling, here's a roundup of some memorable fashion statements:

          Mom made sure that there was not a wrinkle in sight for first overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

          Heisman trophy winner DeVonta Smith sported a robe-inspired draft day suit.

          Did Ja'Marr Chase wear these white, orange and black shoes to hint at a possible reunion with Joe Burrow in Cinncinnati?

          Trey Lance dressed to impress from his shades all the way down to his shoes.

          Patrick Surtain II brought out a Playstation 2 chain with the shoes to match.