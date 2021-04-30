No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence holds his first news conference with the Jaguars. (0:26)

The 2021 NFL draft is basically its own version of Fashion Week. During the first round we see all the red-carpet-ready suits and custom-made jewelry. Then we get to see the NFL's newest players in their new uniforms and jersey numbers.

Trevor Lawrence, the former Clemson QB and first overall pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, arrived in Duval County Friday for his introductory press conference and also got his jersey. Lawrence, who wore No. 16 in college, will keep that number in the NFL, trading Clemson's shade of orange for the teal of the Jaguars.

At North Dakota State, Trey Lance wore No. 5. He'll also keep his college number as the newest QB for the San Francisco 49ers. Najee Harris, who wore 22 with Alabama, will also keep his number with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Making it official in that home red 🤩#FTTB x #49ersDraft pic.twitter.com/UdVQJZAZKu — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) April 30, 2021

Last week, the NFL approved a rule change that loosens jersey number limits and allows more positions access to single-digit jersey numbers. Some rookies have already taken advantage.