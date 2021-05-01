NFL draft 2021: Players react to selections with dogs, table jumping and more

Titans' A.J. Brown gets emotional when former Ole Miss teammate Elijah Moore gets drafted by the Jets. (0:26)

Regardless of whether they were first off the board or last, players selected in the 2021 NFL draft have this in common: Their dreams came true. Draftees across the league reacted to their wildest aspirations being realized in a variety of ways, some more shocking than others.

Offensive lineman Spencer Brown, a third-round draft pick out of Northern Iowa, continued a timeless Buffalo Bills tradition:

Alabama Crimson Tide standout wide receiver Jaylen Waddle went viral for avoiding his family after being drafted No. 6 overall. The new Miami Dolphin provided context for how things really went down:

.@D1__JW saw your draft night memes 😂



📺 NFL Draft on NFLN pic.twitter.com/0LAXKj9PI0 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 30, 2021

Former Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Ronnie Perkins, now with the New England Patriots, expressed his shock about where he fell in the draft on social media:

Fuel to the fire 🔥 https://t.co/zVJX5LOix9 — Ronnie Perkins™ (@7avageszn) May 1, 2021

Other players shared heartwarming moments with loved ones after being selected:

.@HollywoodVon and fam were HYPE after finding out we drafted him! pic.twitter.com/5JPiF1p6Yv — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Bill Belichick's dog was present for another draft and seemed satisfied with the newest additions to the Patriots.