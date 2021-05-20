Who's ready for 2022 NFL draft rankings? C'mon -- it's never too early to look ahead. I'm moving on quickly from the 2021 NFL draft with my first Big Board and position rankings for the 2022 class. These are my top 25 prospects overall, plus the top 10 prospects at every position, from quarterback to long-snapper.

It's early, of course, but there are already some interesting trends for the next class. There are several really good quarterbacks -- again -- though I think there will be a lot of changes by next April. By that I mean: No one expected Joe Burrow and Mac Jones to be first-round picks a year before they actually were. A few of these signal-callers haven't played much college football yet. There are also some intriguing edge rushers in the 2022 class, after a down 2021, and it should be another strong group of offensive tackles.

OK, two big caveats before I unveil my 2022 Big Board and position rankings:

Again, it's still incredibly early. I'm not writing detailed scouting reports just yet because I still have a lot of work to do on these prospects, many of whom have started only one season. On some of these prospects, I'm projecting what they could do in 2021, which means they have a high ceiling but still need to reach it on the field.

Heights and weights are based on what we have from schools; we don't get official numbers until the 2022 combine next March.

Check out my pal Todd McShay's early 2022 mock draft, too. Here we go:

1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

HT: 6-5 | WT: 250 | Class: Junior

There wasn't a dominant edge rusher in the 2021 class, but that's not the start of a trend. Thibodeaux, who was the No. 1-ranked high school recruit in 2019, is a stellar talent. He's the clear best pass-rusher in the 2022 class. He had nine sacks as a true freshman two seasons ago, and he had three sacks and 9.5 total tackles for loss in seven games last season. Thibodeaux is an elite prospect.