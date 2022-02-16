The 2021 NFL season is over, after the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night. The Rams don't currently have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, dealing it away to help land quarterback Matthew Stafford. It will be the sixth straight draft in which they relax on Day 1 -- but I think it's safe to say they'll be OK with that.

But for 27 teams that do have a first-round selection, it's time to starting planning ahead and stacking prospect boards.

So it seems like a good time to once again predict the first 32 picks of April's first round. Who will be the No. 1 pick? How will teams with multiple selections retool, and who will land the top prospects? And where will the quarterbacks go? You likely won't see teams scrambling to jump into the top five for a QB this year, but I did project one draft-day trade. Which team moves up to take a potential franchise signal-caller?

Let's remember that we still have the scouting combine, pro days and much more ahead. Things will change, teams will start to form their own preferences and prospects will slide up and down the first-round board. But for now, here is my current prediction of how the first round of the 2022 draft will play out. (And be sure to check out our SportsCenter mock draft special on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2.)

Note: Historical notes are via ESPN Stats & Information.