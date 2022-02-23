With Super Bowl LVI in the rearview mirror and the NFL combine only a week away, the 2022 NFL draft is in clear focus.

The draft is the lifeblood of the NFL. It means youth, vitality and hope. Some portion of the league is carved from each draft class. There will be big hits and bigger misses and some players will turn out to be like hidden gems.

The teams selecting at the top of the draft typically are the most interesting. Will they stay put? Will they trade down? Who is on their radar either way?

It all starts with the Jacksonville Jaguars ... again. Picking at or near the top of the draft is an all-too-familiar process for the franchise, but it will be a new front office making this year's selection to go with last year's No. 1 overall pick, Trevor Lawrence.

We paired NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid with nine of our NFL Nation reporters whose teams hold the most interesting picks and had them ask each other a question heading into April's draft.

Will the Jaguars go heavy on offense to bolster Lawrence? Will the Jets use both of their top-10 picks to help a historically bad defense? What can the Eagles hope to parlay their three first-rounders into? Here are their answers to 18 questions:

Pick No. 1: Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are likely going to take an offensive tackle or defensive end here. Which way do you think they're leaning?