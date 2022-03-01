My first mock for the 2022 NFL draft was all the way back in mid-January, before we knew the Bengals and Rams would shake up the first-round order and make it all the way to Super Bowl LVI. It was also before the Senior Bowl, where a few prospects dominated and impressed scouts.

Time for mock draft No. 2 for picks 1-32, where I project who each team will select based on a combination of my rankings -- I have a new Big Board with updates at every position -- pre-free-agency needs and what I'm hearing from execs, scouts and coaches in the league. Free agency kicks off in two weeks, which could shake up how we see the top of the board, so keep that in mind as you scan each selection. We're still waiting for a few potential quarterback moves, too.

We'll have a big NFL combine preview later this week, and a few top prospects already have said they won't be participating in the on-field workouts. The things that happen off the field at the combine are just as important, though, as teams can interview prospects and get to know them.

The order for the first round is set, but we're still waiting for the league to confirm all of the compensatory picks for the rest of the draft. Check out our one-hour SportsCenter Special on ESPN2 and ESPN+ Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET to see me explain each pick -- and see my pal Todd McShay question them. Let's start with the Jags at No. 1, and I'm also going to project two trades in the top 20:

