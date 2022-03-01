Who's ready for new 2022 NFL draft rankings ahead of one of the best and most important weeks on the calendar? That's right -- it's NFL combine week. There will be so much to discuss for a class that a lot of people in the league are still unsure about; this is a strange year. Often at this time of the year, we know who the No. 1 pick will be and we definitely know who the No. 1 quarterback on the board will be. Not in 2022. There's no consensus on much about this class, which makes it super interesting headed into the combine.

The combine, of course, is where prospects will be able to interview with teams and where teams can get a better grasp on athletic testing, measurements and more. It's crucial for both sides; watching film from games during the season is only part of the equation for NFL evaluators.

Let's get into a new Big Board -- my top 25 prospects overall for the class -- plus my rankings for the best at every position. This is my first update since right before the Senior Bowl, so there are several risers and fallers. You can also check out my new new mock draft ahead of the combine as well.

