Time to update my 2022 NFL draft rankings. With the combine past us and most prospects already working out in front of scouts, NFL teams will spend the next few weeks doing homework. They've largely put together their on-field evaluations of prospects, and so now they're trying to see what each prospect is like off the field. Some of that work will be done with one-on-one interviews, but you can bet that coaches and scouts are also calling their college contacts throughout the country to dig deep.

Let's get into a new Big Board -- my top 25 prospects overall for the class -- plus my rankings for the best at every position. This is my first update since before the combine, so there are a few prospects who are rising and a few others who dropped. Combine workouts are great to see testing numbers and to confirm what you see on film, but be wary of prospects whose tape doesn't match their workouts. That's how teams get into trouble, drafting potential over a combination of production and ceiling.

