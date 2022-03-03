Todd McShay and Mike Tannenbaum make the argument for Kenny Pickett to have the best year as a rookie quarterback. (1:43)

The 2022 NFL combine has arrived, with the best prospects for the NFL draft in Indianapolis to go through athletic testing and on-field drills, meet with teams for in-depth interviews and get accurately measured in front of hundreds of league evaluators. It's the most important event leading up to the draft, which begins Thursday, April 28 on ESPN and ABC.

Workouts start Thursday night, with the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends up first and participating in the 40-yard dash, vertical leap and broad jump, among other drills. The offensive line and running backs work out on Friday, the defensive linemen and linebackers follow on Saturday, and the combine ends with the defensive backs going Saturday.

Who are the most intriguing prospects in Indy? Which quarterbacks have a chance to rise this week? And who are the candidates to run the fastest 40-yard dash? We asked NFL draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, Jordan Reid and Matt Miller to answer these questions and more.

ESPN's NFL Live will originate from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on March 3, 4 and 5 at 4 p.m. ET, and there is a special Saturday afternoon program on ABC at 2 p.m. ET.

Jump to:

QB questions | Intriguing prospects

Workout warriors | 40-yard dash burners

Medical to watch | Who will stand out?

What are you most interested in seeing from the quarterbacks this week?