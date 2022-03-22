        <
          NFL mock draft 2022: Mel Kiper's new predictions for all 32 first-round picks, filling team needs after free agency

          Potential WR targets for the Packers in the draft (0:53)

          Mel Kiper Jr. identifies the wide receiver the Packers could look at late in the first round. (0:53)

          6:45 AM ET
          • Mel Kiper Jr.Football analyst
              Mel Kiper has served as an NFL draft analyst for ESPN since 1984. He is a regular contributor on SportsCenter and ESPN Radio and writes weekly for ESPN Insider.

          With the first wave of NFL free agency and a few league-shaking quarterback trades past us, team needs are becoming more clear ahead of the 2022 NFL draft. We've seen which teams have been aggressive in adding veterans and which have sat out free agency (and saved salary-cap space) while looking to a draft class deep with wide receivers and edge rushers.

          Let's get into a new post-free-agency first-round mock draft. I did my previous mock right before the combine earlier this month, so this one has some notable changes, with the Seahawks (No. 9) entering the first round and the Texans (No. 13) and Packers (No. 22) adding a second Round 1 selection. Where will the first quarterback go? Could the Lions shake things up at No. 2? And what's the Falcons' plan now?

          As a reminder, I'm going to project the top 32 picks based on a combination of my rankings, team needs and what I'm hearing from execs, scouts and coaches in the league. Round 1 begins April 28, which means there's plenty of time for more changes to come.

          The order for all 262 picks is set, and check out our one-hour SportsCenter Special at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Here we go:

          1. Jacksonville Jaguars