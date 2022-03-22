The 2022 NFL draft is getting closer. Teams are starting to set their needs, prospects are working through their pro day workouts and draft boards are getting clearer. How do the top players at every position stack up?

We pulled together top-five rankings at every single position from our four NFL draft analysts -- Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, Jordan Reid and Matt Miller. How do their evaluations differ, and which players are the unanimous No. 1s at their positions. How do the analysts view Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis and the rest of the quarterback class? How does another great wide receiver class fill out? Ahmad Gardner or Derek Stingley Jr. as the top cornerback? And who slots in behind Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson at defensive end? And yes -- we even hit the special teams standouts.

Get a side-by-side look at all four experts' positional breakdowns, which will be updated regularly right up until draft time. Plus, we took each analyst's overall rankings, averaged them out and came up with a consensus top-10 ranking for the 2022 class. Who makes it onto the list? Let's dive in.

Jump to:

QB | RB | FB | WR | TE

OT | G | C | DE | OLB

DT | ILB | CB | S | K | P | LS

Top 10 consensus rankings