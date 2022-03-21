On Monday, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett -- one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL draft -- held his pro day for scouts and evaluators. It marked the start of a three-day stretch of pro days featuring some of the best signal-callers in the class. On Tuesday, all eyes will focus in on Liberty's Malik Willis, and Wednesday will give us a look at Ole Miss' Matt Corral, who has been recovering from an ankle injury. I'll be on hand at all three workouts for one last chance to see these QBs throw.

But we start with Pickett, who looked great throwing the football during his workout session. He has the chance to be the top quarterback off the board in April, and he is currently my No. 2 QB prospect. And for those wondering, his hand size -- which has been a big talking point over the past two months in the lead-up to the draft -- measured 8 5/8 inches at his pro day, a bit bigger than it did at the combine.

Here are some of my big takeaways from Pickett's pro day workout and what comes next for the talented quarterback. Check back this week for pro day takeaways for Willis and Corral.

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh