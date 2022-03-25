The 2022 NFL draft is full of questions. Who will be the first quarterback drafted, and when will he be picked? What will the teams with multiple first-rounders -- there are six -- do to reload? Where will former top recruits Derek Stingley Jr. and Kayvon Thibodeaux land?

And maybe most importantly -- what will your favorite team do to improve its roster?

In our first notebook ahead of April's draft, ESPN analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid take a look at those questions while also posting their individual top-10 mock drafts -- how they see the top of the class going right now -- with notes from the pro days of quarterbacks Malik Willis and Matt Corral and more on the latest rumors and news from around the league. They have notes on Nakobe Dean, Breece Hall, Tyler Smith, Jelani Woods and more top-100 prospects.

The first of a new weekly series, the draft notebook will run every Friday from now until Round 1 begins on April 28. Let's start with a scenario that could shake up the entire first round:

Jump to a big topic:

Miller's top-10 mini mock draft

Reid's top-10 mini mock draft

How high could Walker be drafted?

How Willis, Corral fared at pro days

Will there be a Round 1 running back?

Which receivers could KC and GB target?

Big questions: Major decisions in the top five picks

Is there any way the Lions will take a quarterback at No. 2?