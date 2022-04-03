Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay go through the Panthers', Seahawks' and Steelers' draft needs and whether they could each select a quarterback in the first round. (2:58)

As the 2022 NFL draft gets closer and teams finalize their quarterback rankings, I want to look ahead to what makes the top signal-callers in this class stand out. No, it's not as talented as the 2021 class, which had five first-rounders. But this is still an intriguing group, and I wouldn't be surprised if one snuck into the top five picks.

Let's focus on the top traits for each of the top six quarterbacks in this class. From elite arm talent to a quick, compact release to the ability to go through full-field reads, these quarterbacks can check the critical factors needed to produce as starters in the NFL. That might not happened for all six in 2022, but each has something that teams love. We'll also include six video clips that show off these traits and explain how each quarterback can reach his ceiling.

We'll go in order of my ESPN draft colleagues' consensus quarterback rankings, highlighting what each player does best. Let's start with a super-talented thrower who needs some polish but has the skills to be a great player:

Jump to a QB:

Corral | Howell | Pickett

Ridder | Strong | Willis

Malik Willis, Liberty

Height: 6-foot | Weight: 219 pounds

Consensus ranking: No. 1