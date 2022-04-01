Take a look at Kayvon Thibodeaux's most aggressive plays at DE and see why he could be the best player to come out of the draft. (1:36)

In just four short weeks, you will know who your favorite team picked -- or didn't pick -- in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, as we head into Friday night and Rounds 2 and 3.

But why wait until then when you can learn today which offensive tackle is expected to be the first off the board -- Evan Neal or Ikem Ekwonu? -- or why Kayvon Thibodeaux has seemingly gone from the early favorite to be the No. 1 pick to now a potential faller on Day 1?

ESPN NFL draft analysts Jordan Reid and Matt Miller take you through that and more in this week's buzz notebook. Find out the latest on Neal and Ekwonu after both had their pro days, the latest on Thibodeaux, their takes on six of the top running backs in this class, news and notes from the pro day circuit and more on what we're hearing as Round 1 nears.

Let's start with a couple of updates on Thibodeaux, who might not be drafted as high as you think:

Jump to a big topic:

Whom will be the first OT selected?

Landing spots for the top RBs

Notes from pro days this week

Could Kyle Hamilton fall?

What is Carolina's QB plan?

Big questions: A falling prospect, plus a debate at OT

How far could Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux drop?