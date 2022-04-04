The New York Giants have two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft for the second time in four years. New general manager Joe Schoen & Co. are hoping to rebuild a roster that lacks key pillars on both sides of the ball. With two picks in the top seven, the franchise is in position to add two impact players.

The last repeat winner of the NFC East was the Eagles in 2003-04. So the division has proven to be up for grabs every season. Quarterback Daniel Jones enters a pivotal year in which all eyes will be on him, and the franchise seems to be on the same page with letting him play out next season as the starter. New York should focus on building around him.

As it stands, the Giants have glaring holes along the offensive line, and at edge rusher, tight end and linebacker. The strengths of the 2022 draft class align well with these needs, and the Giants should take advantage. Whom should they select with their nine total picks in the draft? Well, I have a few ideas. Below is a perfect Giants seven-round mock draft.

Two rules before we dig in:

There are no trades projected in this mock, even though the Giants are in a great position to potentially slide back in Round 1.

We're keeping this realistic with each selection by drafting players who are ranked near the selection number on my latest Big Board.

Scroll to the bottom to see how ESPN Giants reporter Jordan Raanan evaluates my mock draft. Let's start with the No. 5 pick, where New York has to get a plug-and-play starter: