The 2022 NFL draft is less than a month away, and we just saw yet another massive trade involving first-round picks. So it seems like a pretty good time to take another run at predicting how the draft's early picks might play out. But this time, I'm taking my mock draft two rounds deep, projecting which top prospects make sense at each of the opening 64 selections.

Monday's trade means yet another team will have multiple first-round selections on April 28, with the Saints moving up to No. 16 overall and adding an additional Day 1 pick in their deal with the Eagles -- who still hold two first-round picks themselves. How will that move shake up the middle parts of Round 1? What does it mean for teams jockeying for position as they try to land a new franchise quarterback, playmaking receiver or disruptive pass-rusher? And what other trades could happen? I predicted two more deals that carry implications for Rounds 1 and 2.

There's still a lot of time for things to change, and the board is far from final. But for now, here is my current prediction of how the first and second rounds of the 2022 draft will play out. And for more on all 64 picks, check out our SportsCenter Special on Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET (ESPN2).

Note: Historical notes are via ESPN Stats & Information and based on the common draft era (since 1967).

