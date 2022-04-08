The wide receiver class for the 2022 NFL draft is fascinating, with no consensus on the No. 1 guy and a few wideouts who could sneak into Round 1, depending on the teams doing the drafting. Two years ago, we saw 13 in the first two rounds, while last year brought 10. We could see similar numbers again for this class.

Where could the top receivers in this class thrive? That's what I want to do here. Let's run through ideal team fits for the 15 best prospects -- prime landing spots based on scheme, team needs and value in this draft. We'll start with the guy I like most -- Ohio State's Garrett Wilson -- and work our way through some interesting wideouts. I'll end with two fourth-round prospects with upside.

Teams will be able to find potential starters on Day 2, including speedsters who need refinement and slot dynamos who can take short throws to the house at any time.

I'll start at the top and run through Rounds 1, 2 and 3, before I add two interesting fourth-round prospects. These are the spots in which each player should want to play: