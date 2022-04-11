As we approach two weeks until the start of Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft (April 28 on ESPN and ABC), teams are putting the finishing touches on their boards, using college tape and data from the all-star game circuit, combine and pro days to help stack prospects. Most pro days have been completed, but USC wide receiver Drake London, who will work out Friday, has a chance to lock in his top-10 status with a great workout.

This draft class is unlike any we've seen in recent memory, as there are a record eight teams with multiple first-round picks, including the New York Giants and New York Jets, who each have two in the top 10. As we saw with the Saints-Eagles trade recently, there could be a lot of maneuvering in Round 1, with franchises trying to trade up to get their guy.

Below is my prediction for how all seven rounds will play out later this month, as I projected all 262 picks, which is the most in a draft since 2003. I have write-ups on my picks in the first three rounds, then matched names to teams for the final four rounds. I also picked my favorite prospect-team fits for Rounds 4-7.

Let's start with the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 and keep going until we finish with the San Francisco 49ers at No. 262. Compensatory picks are denoted with an asterisk.

ROUND 1