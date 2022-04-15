Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay go through the Panthers', Seahawks' and Steelers' draft needs and whether they could each select a quarterback in the first round. (2:58)

Panthers, Seahawks, Steelers: Could all three teams draft a QB in the first round? (2:58)

Who doesn't love some chaos in the NFL draft? That's among the topics analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid are talking through in this week's notebook, looking at the pivot picks in Round 1 that could shake up the rest of the class. We're talking about the what-if scenarios that might cause other teams to scramble, including what could happen at Nos. 1 and 2, where there's still some mystery.

With less than two weeks until Round 1 begins on April 28 (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC), Miller and Reid also discuss the most likely team to trade up, contemplate pick floors for top defenders Derek Stingley Jr., Kayvon Thibodeaux and Kyle Hamilton and dive into everything else they heard over the past week. Those notes include nuggets on Travon Walker, Kaiir Elam, Drake Jackson, Nick Cross and more prospects, along with which players the Cowboys and Giants might be targeting with their first-round selections.

Let's get into their latest notebook, starting with two big questions:

Jump to a big topic:

Pick floors for three defenders

Six picks that could cause chaos

Are the Jags locked in at No. 1?

Two sleeper prospects to watch

Why this team could trade up

Which prospect do the Giants 'love'?

The big questions: Trades and pick floors

Which team is most likely to trade up in the first round?