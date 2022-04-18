Check out the best moments from Jameson Williams at Alabama as he gets ready for the NFL draft. (1:32)

After heading into the offseason owning three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft, the Philadelphia Eagles made a trade with the New Orleans Saints that positioned the team to have two first-round picks for the next two seasons -- while gaining an extra second-round pick in 2024. General manager Howie Roseman is searching to recapture the magic that helped the team win a Super Bowl during the 2017 season.

The Eagles are looking to win their first NFC East division title since 2019. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, in his second year as a full-time starter, enters a pivotal season. The team has shown full faith in him entering 2022, but they have also set themselves up with the flexibility to explore other options by acquiring future draft capital.

Philadelphia's top needs are wide receiver, the secondary and linebacker, and each is expected to be a main point of emphasis for Roseman and the front office. This draft is deep at all of those positions; the Eagles have 10 selections to fill spots on the roster. There are plenty of prospects in this class that make sense for the franchise, so we created a perfect Eagles seven-round mock draft.

Two rules before we dig in:

There are no trades projected in this mock, even though the Eagles have plenty of trade capital with which to play.

We are keeping this realistic with each selection by drafting players who are ranked near the selection number on my latest Big Board.

Scroll to the bottom to see how ESPN Eagles reporter Tim McManus evaluates my mock draft. Let's start with the No. 15 pick, where Philadelphia could go a few different ways: