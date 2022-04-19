        <
          The 2022 NFL draft's best at everything: Most accurate, top route runner, best cover corner and more

          play
          The highlights that make Drake London worthy of being 1st WR drafted (2:19)

          Watch the best plays from former USC wide receiver Drake London ahead of the upcoming NFL draft. (2:19)

          7:00 AM ET
          • Matt BowenESPN Staff Writer
              Former NFL safety Matt Bowen is a veteran of four teams over seven seasons, and now provides analysis for ESPN Insider.
          You'll see a lot of trait-specific breakdowns in 2022 NFL draft class prospects' scouting reports this month. That means evaluations for all kinds of skills, from accuracy and pocket mobility for quarterbacks, speed and body control for receivers, and range and tackling ability for defenders. But who is truly the best in the class at each individual skill? In other words, which quarterback displays the best arm talent? Which wide receiver is the top route runner of the class? Who is the best run-blocker -- and run-stopper? And how about the best ball-hawking defensive back?

          To get a sense of which prospects stand out in each particular area, I put together my annual list of the best at everything -- the skill superlatives of this year's draft class -- for 51 different categories. This is the area where top prospects separate themselves from the rest of the class. Of course, every prospect on this list excels in multiple areas, but this list helps identify their best trait -- where they are better than everyone else in the entire 2022 class. And to top it off, I picked out three under-the-radar prospects with upside.

          Jump to:
          QB | WR | RB | TE | OL
          DL | LB | CB | S
          Under the radar

          Best arm talent: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty